SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 18
RESTRAINT: Refraining from driving with a license under restraint was impossible for a motorist. A summons was the consequence.
HAVE YOU ANY WOOL: A herd of sheep in the road on Highway 145 near Norwood was re-pastured upon arrival of a deputy.
SAFE AND SOUND: Missing kiddos in the Telluride area were located and fine.
WHAT DO YOU CALL SOMEONE ARRESTED FOR AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT?: An in cell.
DOGGONE: A dog at large and its human were reunited.
OCT. 19
CONFLICT AVERSE: A motorist that swerved into oncoming traffic was avoiding a collision with a deer.
NABBED: A vehicle contact resulted in the distribution of traffic summons.
OCT. 20
STOP RIGHT THERE: A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.
DOMESTIC: A male was arrested on domestic violence charges.
OCT. 21
FENCE THEM IN: A sheep rancher was issued a warning for perpetually loose sheep due to fences in disrepair.
LOSERS: A deer and the vehicle that struck it were in bad shape. No humans were harmed in the misadventure.
OH, BY THE WAY: SMSO was apprised of the theft of a delivered package in July.
OCT. 24
UNATTENDED DEATH: Deputies responded to the east end of the county for an unattended death.
OCT. 25
RECKLESS: A report of a reckless driver is under investigation.
COWS DON’T CARE: A mesa landowner complained about a head of 80 cows that took up residence on his land.
FELONY ARREST: Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Lawson Hill that resulted in the arrest of a female on several felony charges.
MEDICAL CALL: A Norwood female complaining of chest pains was transported to the hospital in Montrose.
OCT. 26
911 TO INFINITY: A malfunctioning landline issued more than 50 unfounded 911 calls. Deputies implored the resident to unplug the phone until it could be repaired by the phone company.
ICE NINE: Wintery conditions resulted in the usual early season vehicular mishaps on area roads.
OCT. 27
SLAMMER TIME: Following a vehicle contact on Highway 62, a male was arrested for outstanding out-of-county warrants and other charges.
OCT. 28
LADIES NIGHT: A female was charged with traffic violations.
OCT. 31
MOUNTAIN NOOB: Deputies received a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report about a vehicle swerving and driving in the middle of the road. When contacted the deputy learned the driver was inexperienced driving in the mountains.
LIKE HE’D DONE SOMETHING WRONG: Deputies contacted a driver that was driving in excess 90 mph through the San Miguel Canyon and Down Valley area. The driver was arrested for a number of offenses to include speeding, reckless driving, DUI, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
GOT ANOTHER ONE: A motorist was issued a summons for various traffic offenses.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
OCT. 21
YOU CAN RUN: A hit and run perp was collared for driving under the influence.
OCT. 23
BEARS, BEARS, BEARS: This edition of Cop Shop, TMO chapter, will feature a bevy of beautiful, brazen bears as they execute a final assault on town alleyways where brimming polycarts and dumpsters offer high calorie dining pleasure for the ravenous ursines. Stay tuned as cops in hot pursuit steer their quarry into the safety of the forest for a long winter’s nap.
OCT. 25
THE DANCE WITH IMMOVABLE OBJECTS: Officers responded to three accidents including: a hit and run on a pedestrian sign; a dump truck versus a parked car, and; a hit and run on a parked car.
BEARTONA 500: An officer chased a bear in the woods, where, presumably, it defecated.
OCT. 28
THUNBERG’S BANE: A car was cited for idling for hours. Hours!
DEAD IN THE WATER: Someone who lost a cell phone/credit card holder was likely stymied in all efforts to have a life.
OCT. 29
BEAR COLOGNE: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with the accidental deployment of bear mace.
OCT. 30
DOMESTIC: Following a call about a disturbance, officers made an arrest for domestic violence and harassment.
SUPER FIRM MATTRESS: Officers conducted a welfare check on an individual sleeping on the sidewalk.
AGENCY ASSIST: TMO assisted SMSO with a felony traffic stop.
DUMPSTER DIVING: The insatiable need for calories is what drives a bear to the bottom of a dumpster. Numerous incidents were reported on this day.
OCT. 31
DEN SNACKS: Bears. Dumpsters. Food. Winter. Cops. Ta-da!
THAT GUY: You don’t want to be known as “That Guy.” But on this night, a man became That Guy at a local watering hole, which resulted in an official escort from the bar to his home where he could sleep it off and awake to a new name. That Guy. At least he didn’t commit a crime.
NOV. 2
MASKHOLE: There was a verbal dispute over a public health order. The complaining individual left the premises when asked.
PARTY’S OVER: Officers made a DUI arrest.
NOV. 3
WHERE BEAR?: There bear. In the trash. Shoving kitchen scraps in his pie hole. Pie, too. And moldy leftovers. Egg shells. Cat litter. Vegetable peels. Half bag of Bugles. Bacon grease. Yum.
