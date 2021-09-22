Rhythm and blues, bluegrass, rock ’n’ roll: It can be easy to forget that other, subtler, no less musical notes exist in the San Juans.
Not that you’d necessarily hear them.
Take, for example, the bold strains — Cornell Lab ornithologists call them “furtive” — of the McGillivray’s Warbler. Small and typically concealed by dense brush, the warbler sings most often in spring and summer, during mating season. But because this bird, like so many warblers, is brilliant yellow, you may be able to spot it right now.
It’s fall migration season for warblers, and Ridgway State Park’s annual bird-banding event recently wrapped up.
Scientists — and citizen-scientists, like Ridgway resident Mary Menz, the author of “Common Wildflowers of the San Juans” (available in local bookstores) — capture and band birds in order to learn which species are moving through our local flyway, and track their numbers.
The event at Ridgway State Park was sponsored, as it always is, by the Front Range conservation group Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. Over the years, the nonprofit has tracked the migration patterns of everything from elusive Black Swifts (which breed in the cliffs above Ouray) to majestic Golden Eagles to brilliant Western Tanagers (in Rocky Mountain National Park).
Having completed its banding project in Ridgway the second week of September, the conservancy’s efforts have moved north — a representative of the nonprofit is currently capturing and banding migrating flyers out of Grand Junction.
What they found in Ridgway wasn’t great.
“We saw half the number of birds compared to what we usually do,” Menz reported. “We banded just under 100 birds, compared to more than 200 in previous years. They were mostly immature birds, or ‘hatch-year’ birds, which were born in 2021.”
Warblers were in shorter supply this year.
“We saw McGillivrary’s warblers, Wilson’s warblers, Yellow warblers, Audubon’s warblers, and Black-Throated Gray warblers,” Menz said, “but we usually see a lot more different species.”
It isn’t clear why so few birds are being seen, “but people seem to agree there was a significant die-off last year.”
On the other hand, because younger birds typically migrate before adults do — and because the conservancy has, in effect, folded its netting locally for parts north — there may still be many more birds migrating in the following weeks. They’re all chasing the same thing: protein-packed meal after meal. “Warblers typically eat insects, and that’s a major reason they migrate: to get insects in the subtropics,” Menz explained. The warblers spied in Ridgway, were on their way to Mexico from here, and from there, farther south to Panama, Menz said. Eastern warblers winter on the Gulf Coast. Almost all of them breed as far north as Canada, “or in parts of the Rockies and the Sierras in the Lower 48.” It’s almost certain that you can still see them now, but don’t look at your feeders. Because warblers prize insects, they’re likely to be dodging in and out of bushes, scaring up insects. Menz, who describes herself as “a bird nerd,” said warblers are likely to continue migrating through this region, known as the Pacific Flyway, for at least the next month. You can spy them along the Uncompaghre River just outside of downtown Ridgway, or, for that matter, in dense brush in your backyard (they’re especially active at dusk).
All you have to do is step outside, or up to your window, hoist your binoculars and wait for a flash of yellow.
