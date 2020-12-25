The Trust for Community Housing (TCH) has been closely monitoring the regional supply of rental units. While those built and owned by local governments provide an important and significant part of the regional housing stock, privately owned units house many local workers. This year’s real estate boom, along with an influx of COVID-19 refugees, have significantly diminished the supply of rental units and caused a spike in rents that are causing woe for local workers and wreaking havoc on businesses, according to a news release.
“The housing situation has gotten worse,” observed Ray Farnsworth of the New Sheridan Hotel and Chophouse. “There’s not enough affordable housing, which means not enough qualified workers, leaving us with empty positions.”
That sentiment is echoed by other local employers.
Housing is a basic component of the local economy and helps ensure there is a vibrant community as well. TCH routinely researches and analyzes data relevant to housing. The 2019 TCH economic study examined how the housing shortage was affecting businesses. At that time, 59 percent of employers indicated that the lack of housing was a critical or severe problem, costing local businesses $4.3 million to recruit and replace current or potential employees who lacked housing. Now, the problem is even worse, with the real estate boom displacing even more renters.
TCH has initiated outreach to new owners who have bought a home with an accessory or caretaker unit, encouraging them to rent the extra unit to a local worker. “We welcome our new residents, and hope that they understand how important it is to have local employees,” said Amy Levek, executive director of TCH.
She ticked off a number of benefits for the owners as well. “Not only will they have income, but they’ll have ‘eyes on the ground’ that can provide information on potential property issues,” she said. “They’ll also have easy access to info on local events and have the satisfaction of maintaining the spirit of our community. Plus, it will help keep the businesses they appreciate healthy.”
To make it easy for those who want to rent, TCH has a partnership with Landing Locals, a business that does the work of finding a qualified and suitable renter for owners. Landing Locals screens potential renters, does the background checks and references and all the legwork to find a local employee who meets an owner’s criteria.
Bobbi Lynn Smith of Between the Covers, who has lived in Telluride for over 30 years, said that the housing shortage is “worse than its ever been.” “We need these employees to run Telluride — to cook, sell wine and run our stores,” she notes. “Without them, there is no Telluride.” She “implores those who can to rent out your mother-in-law units,” noting the advantage of having someone “to look after your place.”
Carmella Sanna, co-owner of Rustico and La Piazza, lost three employees this season that couldn’t find housing. “I’m desperate, and I hope that those who can will understand and open their caretaker units so that we can help you,” she said.
Elena Levin echoed Sanna’s concerns. “People might be unaware how COVID has made housing more expensive and difficult,” she said. Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic, she added, people still need to have housing. “This is a core thing and about health and security.”
The Trust for Community Housing, the Telluride region’s only nonprofit devoted to affordable housing, is working to preserve community through increasing housing opportunities through programs like the Housing Opportunity Fund, which helps qualified buyers and renters working in the community with costs of securing housing.
TCH is also encouraging those that need help with housing payments — rent or mortgage, and also landlords — to check out the grant program offered by the State of Colorado through the Division of Housing. Funds are limited so if you need help, apply soon at cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.
For more information on TCH’s programs or to support the organization, visit trustforcommunityhousing.org or call Levek at 970-708-7678.
