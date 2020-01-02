With the dawn of a new year, and decade, resolutions are being made by seemingly everyone, as is customary. Angel, a rescue dog at Second Chance Humane Society that was shot multiple times and left for dead in the Durango area last April, has one, too: keep inspiring people to not give up “because love wins,” as the human society’s executive director Kelly Goodin explained.
“She also would like to take singing lessons and become a famous yodeler,” she added.
When Daily Planet readers first met Angel in June, the resilient pup was recovering from a horrific incident, as her body was full of buckshot and bullets after someone unsuccessfully attempted to put her down. Her left hind leg and front right ankle were shattered. The rear leg needed to be amputated, while the front leg was in cast. At that time, no one knew if the front leg would also need to be amputated. Plus, Angel was sick with the tick-borne illness ehrlichiosis. To say she had a rough 2019 is an understatement, but as 2020 begins, Angel is doing well by all accounts.
Goodin ended up adopting her after helping with fostering duties throughout the early part of her recovery. Doctors deemed Angel could keep her front leg, though it would need to be in a custom-made brace made by Dr. Paul Brumett of Animal Tracks Rehabilitation and Fitness in Grand Junction for the rest of her life. Antibiotics took care of the ehrlichiosis.
Having only two fully functional legs should have limited Angel’s mobility, but Goodin shared recent pictures of Angel playing in the snow and explained she’s running around like any other dog would during this time of year.
“We had anticipated Angel would only ever be doing leisurely walks around our neighborhood, but she is already up to two-hour outings on rugged terrain,” Goodin said. “And she is not a leisurely walker anymore; she is a full on sprinter. When she runs you would not even believe she has only two good legs, I am still in complete awe when I watch her.”
This is just what Angel does, overcomes and conquers.
Angel became a beacon of hope and a mascot of sorts for Second Chance throughout her recovery as everyone who spent time with her couldn’t help but notice her positive, compassionate personality.
“Her recovery took longer than any other dog we have fostered over the years, and she simply became a part of our family,” Goodin said of the decision to officially adopt Angel. “But in the beginning months there was so much uncertainty about her outcome that we were just focusing on giving her an outcome that would allow her the best quality of life.
“Given her very compromised health, we didn’t know if she would pull through her illness from the tick disease. We also didn’t know how she would navigate the world if she only had two legs; that was before we realized that Angel is the most strong-willed dog we’d ever met, and she was going to push through it all and go on to live the life she is living now.”
But that’s just what Angel does, overcomes and conquers. She was recently named Second Chance’s first ever “Rescue Ambassador” because of her resiliency.
“Through Angel, people learn that pets connect us to what is important in life,” Goodin said.
As for her social life, Angel enjoys participating in the Pets Turning Pages program.
“In Telluride alone there are seven classes participating with volunteers and their dogs joining them weekly, allowing students to read to a dog and build confidence and joy in reading,” Goodin explained. “Angel gets very excited when we pull up for her weekly session at the school and greets all the kids she meets with big smiles and wags. They all adore her and are moved by her story.”
So is everyone else that hears of and meets Angel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.