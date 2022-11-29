Telluride happily received a fresh blanket of snow yesterday and there’s more in the forecast, making the timing for the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s screenings of “Nexus,” at the historic Sheridan Opera House next Tuesday at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. absolutely pow-tastic. Top that off with putting female athletes front and center in this all-women produced, directed and cast film, and the stoke is sky-high.
Telluride local and avid skier Raven Cashen approached the Sheridan Arts Foundation about screening the film after she realized its relevance and importance to the Telluride community.
“Nexus, an all-women directed, produced, and cast ski film had its global premiere in Golden, Colorado a few days after we lost our beloved community member, Hilaree Nelson,” Cashen said. “That evening was dedicated to her and the inspiration she ignited in us all. This film, like Hilaree, reminds me that to push ourselves to be better in the mountains is also to push ourselves to be better in our lives and in our communities. The stories are diverse, heartfelt, and will leave you excited for winter. Bringing Nexus to Telluride is an awesome opportunity for us all to connect, celebrate the coming of winter, and honor community members we've lost in the mountains.”
“Nexus” follows five distinct groups of female skiers, their connection to the mountains and how the sport shaped their relationships. From the Chugach Mountains in Alaska to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming, “Nexus” uses these dramatic backdrops to explore the lessons these athletes have learned on their skis. The film touches on human themes of adversity, strength, and friendship through each powder stash and couloir skied. This female-produced and directed film is supported by Arc’teryx, Hydro Flask, Red Bull, Ikon Pass, Wild Rye, SMITH, SKIDA, Lensrentals, Hyperice, Anon, EXUM Mountain Guides, Field Notes, and Revelshine.
“For years, top women in the ski industry have heard the same sentiment ‘we already have a girl in this segment, one is enough’,” said Nexus athlete and freeskier Michelle Parker. “If we want to see change in this industry, we need to be the ones out there moving it forward. ‘Nexus’ is a milestone this industry was long overdue for.”
While “Nexus” isn’t the first all-female ski film to debut, something of this scale is the first of its kind as a high-budget feature film, both directed and produced by an all-female team.
“‘Nexus’ is the film we all wished we had growing up,” said the film’s director and executive producer, Shannon Corsi. “It’s been incredible to have the opportunity to bring it to life, and to have seen such support from athletes, brands and other creatives along the way. To be part of the team who brought this concept from ‘I wish there were more women’s ski films’ to a year and a half later, standing on top of Alaskan ridgelines with some of the best action cinematographers in the game has been a surreal journey.”
The film begins with Jackson, Wyoming locals Jane and Margo, who are now in their late sixties. They began backcountry skiing around the Tetons 40-plus years ago and they still get out for as many backcountry days as possible, slowing down only for new knees. This duo introduces each segment of “Nexus” and is the common thread that ties the narrative together.
The film’s ski stars include Parker, Brooklyn Bell, Veronica Paulsen, Caite Zeliff, Lucy Sackbauer, Ingrid Stensvaag, Krystin Norman and Sasha Dingle.
Keeping the night centered on the accomplishments and representation of female athletes, the short film “Stepping Out” will screen before Nexus. Salomon ambassador Maddie Crowell stars in the short and will give away a pair of Salomon skis at the 8:30 p.m. screening.
"Growing up in Telluride, I was really lucky to have started skiing from a young age,” Crowell said. “These mountains are home, and I've learned so much about the backcountry and just skiing in general here. It was really cool to take the skillset I've developed in the San Juans, up to Alaska and pursue a lifelong dream of being in a ski film. ‘Stepping Out’ was a major project for me. From the filming aspect, to the basecamp style trip, to the Alaska Range and everything in between, I learned so much. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to share it with my community."
Jagged Edge and Mountain Trip will do additional giveaways at both screenings.
Tickets are $15 at both screenings, with a special $10 kid’s price for ages 18 and under at the 5:30 p.m. screening only. Tickets are available online at sheridanoperahouse.com until an hour before the show, then at box office when doors open 30 minutes prior. One raffle ticket is included with each purchase, with additional raffle tickets available for $5 each or 5/$20.
Proceeds from the show and raffle tickets are split between the Sheridan Arts Foundation and Mountain Trip’s PI Fund. The Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund (PI Fund) was founded to create opportunities for avalanche education and backcountry user awareness and was set up in memory of Peter Inglis. Inglis was one of the original founders of the Telluride Mountain Club in 1986, a Telluride Ski Patroller for over 20 years and a longtime San Miguel County Search and Rescue volunteer. PI was tragically killed in 2015 when a cornice collapsed while ski guiding in Alaska’s St. Elias Range.
