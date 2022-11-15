Students across the Telluride R-1 School district have been back on campus — without masks and COVID restrictions — for three months, enjoying the first “normal” start to school since 2019. On a recent survey that Telluride Middle High School (TMHS) Principal Sara Kimble distributed to students, staff and parents, school officials are assessing a range of responses, positive and problematic.
With fewer students enrolled in the middle school (128) and more students in the high school (333), Kimble is focused on implementing “The Miner Way” to achieve “respect, responsibility and integrity” while increasing student engagement in the classroom. However, results from the Colorado Healthy Kids survey, administered to students in grades 6-12 in November 2021, revealed concerning numbers around local substance use among TMHS students.
“We’ve also had incidents of hate speech in school,” Kimble added. “We’re looking at how we can address that.”
School Board President Cheryl Carstens Miller concurs that the district’s current priorities are around behavior and academics.
“Coming back from COVID, we’ve seen more students below grade level and more behavior problems,” she explained. “We first identified these last year and hired a specialist to remediate. We’ve seen progress but we aren’t done.”
But one teacher expressed a bright side.
“I’m grateful for this school year. I’m grateful our students get to experience this and that I can feel the love of learning in my classroom again.”
Still, officials have a number of concerning issues to address. In a recent letter home to parents, Superintendent John Pandolfo expressed concern around “trends in student behaviors at all grade levels” including “indicators of substance abuse, student safety and self-harm, racism and hate speech, and sexual behaviors that, while not unique to Telluride, are extremely distressing.”
Monday night the district hosted a forum to discuss results from the Colorado Healthy Kids survey, which is administered every two years in an effort to raise awareness around an uptick in said negative behaviors.
According to Jenni Ward, counselor for grades 7-10 and organizer of the forum, approximately 120 people attended the forum with 30 viewers on Zoom, 70-80 in the audience, and 26 panelists from local supporting organizations and agencies.
Ward explained that as a ski resort town, the district has historically seen higher substance use among middle and high school students when compared to Colorado state averages. Local students admit to easy access to substances which are, comparatively, more socially accepted.
“One area of discussion focused on the limited healthy options that adolescents here have for weekend or nighttime social activity,” she said. “Parents also asked questions pertaining to the school protocol for supporting students who come to us with potentially criminal activity such as sexual assault, substance use or purchase of illegal substances.”
In spite of these concerns, the district’s wheels keep churning forward. With the school semester ending before holiday break, high school students will soon be taking exams while elementary and intermediate school students prepare for the annual Winter Choral Program at the Palm Theater. With skate, ski and hockey team conditioning and practices well underway, the high school boys and girls 2022-23 basketball season began this week. Middle school boys basketball is midway through their season while middle school girls basketball starts in January.
In other school news, at a work session Monday, followed by an official monthly school board meeting Tuesday, school board members discussed the possibility of placing a measure before voters on the November 2023 election ballot to raise $15 to $20 million through the issuance of bonds to fund a variety of school improvements. They are considering hiring an outside consultant, as they have in the past, to help lead ballot initiative strategy.
Funding from the proposed bond measure would support completing roof replacement, installing a solar array and other energy saving measures, HVAC overhaul and replacement, as well as acquiring or developing additional affordable housing and refinancing existing certificates of participation. A mill levy override was passed in 2018 to fund general fund operations and the last bond measure was passed in 2014 for construction purposes.
Miller explained that to save money, the district has refinanced outstanding bonds at a lower rate, made repairs to extend the viability of various buildings and has sought energy efficiency grants.
“Even with all this effort, our projections show that starting next year, we’ll run significantly short of our capital needs,” she said. “This doesn’t even include the cost of increasing the availability of workforce housing for the district. We currently have a housing inventory for about ten percent of our workforce which is not nearly enough.”
Three school board members plan to attend the annual Colorado Association of School Boards Conference, an annual event for professional development of school board directors, which takes place Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in Colorado Springs. The theme this year is “Our Stories Matter.”
Pandolfo, along with various school board members, will host a coffee talk this Friday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the greenhouse at La Cocina de Luz. The next school board work session is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m., followed by an official monthly school board meeting on Dec. 19 at 5:15 p.m.
For more information on district games, special events and meetings leading up to holiday break, visit the district website at www.tellurideschool.org.
