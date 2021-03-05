Since 1998, a 640-acre tract on Wilson Mesa has been part of the Stewardship Trust under the auspices of the State Land Board (SLB), home to wildlife, agricultural and recreational uses, and little else. At its Wednesday meeting, the SLB commissioners are scheduled to make a final ruling on whether to dispose of the land, which will release it into the open market, potentially opening it up for development. The fate of the untrammeled swath of land has elicited impassioned outcry from county residents ahead of the meeting.
Charged in the Colorado Constitution with creating a revenue stream for Colorado schools, the Stewardship Trust leases and manages its 300,000 acres, duties that can include continued stewardship, public use or eventual disposition. But, as stated in Stewardship Trust Manager Lindsey Brandt’s memo to the SLB board, the Trust “is not a permanent conservation solution.” Amendment 16, passed in 1996, established the Stewardship Trust, which describes that Trust land holdings maintain economic productivity. Now, given the high value of the parcel, due to its proximity to Telluride, coupled with its low revenue currently, “Staff believes that this is the appropriate time to capture that value through a sale and reinvestment of the proceeds into assets that will earn reasonable and consistent income for schools.”
Redvale rancher M.J. Cadgene, who has been grazing her cattle on Wilson Mesa since the early 1960s, has leased the tract for $1,601 per year since 1986. Cadgene’s lease would be terminated following a year’s notice, pending Wednesday’s decision. She could also lose access to a road the SLB permitted her to create to access property she owns adjacent to the tract. The reasoning is, according to the real estate brokers interviewed by the board and included in the staff memo, “an existing agriculture lease is likely to diminish market interest in the property (and that the access road) significantly impairs the value of the Wilson Mesa property and will seriously impact the number and quality of offers the board might otherwise receive.”
The land is also leased for recreational purposes. The appraised value of the property was discussed during the SLB commissioner’s November 2020 meeting in executive session. Also at that meeting, local broker Bill Fandell of Compass Realty was selected as the agent for the sale, should final approval of the disposal occur Wednesday.
As per state statute, neighbors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and San Miguel County were all notified of the proposal to dispose of the tract. Last year, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) declined an offer from the SLB of due diligence (managing the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as an issue that was fully occupying the board’s energies) but this week, reiterated in another letter to the Trust its opposition to disposal of the property, as well as stating an interest in possibly restarting due diligence.
“Although we did not have the resources to pursue this project last summer, we continue to recognize the importance of preserving existing values or at least minimizing the development of this special parcel,” the March 3 BOCC letter reads. “As history has proven, in the coming years and decades, this unique property will appreciate significantly while being managed for its conservation values. The benefits to wildlife, ecosystem services, nearby residents, citizens of the county and state will be significant.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper further stressed the importance of keeping the vast acreage undeveloped.
“San Miguel County is ready to work with the State Land Board, Wilson Mesa residents, wildlife officials and conservation trusts to explore ways to preserve as much of this large undeveloped parcel of land as possible,” Cooper said in a statement to the Daily Planet. “Fall Creek runs through it, a diverse abundance of wildlife uses it, it has sustained the agricultural heritage of this region and provides the only access for an adjacent resident. We are asking the State to delay this very important decision to allow for us to avoid the overdevelopment of this parcel. With growing pressure on wildlife habitat and natural resources, we need to work together to preserve land like this with an abundance of both.”
Under state law and in the county’s Land Use Code development can occur as one dwelling per 35 acres. The Wilson Mesa SLB tract is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Open (F). There are potentially 18 sites.
As indicated in 58 public comments from Wilson Mesa neighbors, other county residents, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), seeing the land developed is not a desirable outcome. Among those speaking up in favor of seeing the land remain undeveloped were representatives of area conservation organizations, including San Miguel Conservation Fund’s (SMCF) Chris Hazen. Hazen, who described the parcel “worthy of continued protection given the suite of ecological functions and values the property harbors,” further recognized that a conservation buyer, though ideal, may not be able to prevail as the highest bidder.
“The risks of concentrated development … comes with direct impacts to the state’s wildlife population, open space attributes and overtaxed water resources in the San Miguel watershed,” Hazen said. “It is a sad irony that the development surrounding the Wilson Mesa parcel has simultaneously increased the need for the sanctuary offered to wildlife in the area while driving up the monetary value of the land, targeting it for disposal.”
SLB Outreach and Communications Officer Kristen Kemp confirmed that yes, the land could be sold to a conservation organization.
“Our agency will review all acquisition proposals that offer fair-market value,” she wrote in an email to the Daily Planet.
Other conservation organizations weighing in are the Trust for Public Land and Colorado Open Lands.
CPW, which was part of the original group nominating the parcel for inclusion in the Stewardship Trust — along with San Miguel County and M.J. Cadgene — joined in the chorus of advocating for the land’s value as wildlife habitat.
“As you are aware, there has been locally high interest in the conservation of this parcel for decades,” wrote CPW Southwest manager Cory Chick. “With this in mind the CPW recommends the board to consider options to maintain and preserve the conservation values of this parcel … Options may include the placement of a conservation easement on the parcel and/or the sale of the land to a conservation-minded landowner. We believe there is an outcome … that could meet both of our respective missions.”
This is not the first threat of potential development to the parcel. In 1978, the Division of Wildlife (now CPW) advocated for the tract’s essential qualities as wildlife habitat when a private group, Elk Creek Associates, proposed a development on what the DOW letter referred to as State School Lands. In then-director Jack R. Grieb’s letter to the SLB, Grieb cites the findings of DOW personnel who detailed the wildlife population, native vegetation and the presence of portions of Fall Creek and Elk Creek found on the land.
“We believe that if the use of this land is changed from livestock to housing, the wildlife would suffer drastically,” Grieb wrote.
Money from any potential sale — no matter the buyer — flows into Colorado’s public schools.
“Revenue from land dispositions is dictated by specific state statute,” Kemp explained. “For up to two years, those proceeds can be reinvested into other land acquisitions that benefit the School Trust. If not spent on land acquisitions within two years, those proceeds go to the Permanent Fund. Either way is a benefit to public school beneficiaries because either option adds value to the School Trust: reinvestment in better performing land increases the value of the land portion of the trust, and deposit into the Permanent Fund increases the endowment portion of the trust.”
SLB staff is recommending disposal of the parcel and asks the board to authorize that staff hire a real estate broker, approve the funds to pay the broker’s commission upon successful closing and terminate Cadgene’s agricultural lease.
For a Zoom link to Wednesday’s SLB commissioner meeting, go to slb.colorado.gov/public-meetings. There is an executive session at 8 a.m. The public portion begins at 9:15 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.