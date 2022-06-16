By the time you read this, yet another set of fire restrictions will have gone into effect.
At midnight last night, so-called Stage 1 restrictions were implemented in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, collectively known as the GMUG.
They were only the latest fire restrictions enacted by local authorities across a vast swath of parched acreage earlier this week. On Wednesday, all of unincorporated San Miguel County was under Stage 1 restrictions. The unincorporated areas of Montrose County — which does not include the City of Montrose, or the towns of Olathe, Naturita or Nucla — adopted Stage 1 restrictions as well, as did the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Curecanti Recreation Area and (for that matter) all of unincorporated Gunnison County.
Unincorporated Ouray County adopted Stage 1 restrictions earlier this week, and the Town of Ridgway and the City of Ouray did, as well.
“Mountain Village always restricts open burning,” police chief Chris Broady noted in an email he sent to the Mountain Village mayor and Town Council on Wednesday. Nevertheless, “I don’t see any reason not to follow along,” when it comes to adopting Stage 1 restrictions, Broady added. The implementation allows authorities to convey “a clear and consistent message” to the public.
“Under MVMC 8.24.020, the Chief of Police can enact a restriction for up to 30 days and then council ratify. … I will bring this to the next Council meeting on June 30th for your consideration to continue the restrictions,” Broady’s email read.
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit open “fires, campfires, and charcoal barbecues or grills,” and restrict fires to campfires “in permanent fire pits or grates within a recreation site, where permitted.”
Gas and propane grills are permitted.
“The rule of thumb is whether or not the fire can be ‘turned off,’ rather than ‘put out,’” a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the Front Range explained.
In addition, Stage 1 restrictions prohibit smoking “unless in an enclosed vehicle or building, or on hardscape areas,” setting off fireworks, and “operating (an) internal or external combustion engine without a working spark arresting device and possession of a fire extinguisher.”
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have not been implemented in the Town of Telluride, but earlier this week, Telluride’s fire authorities made their own call. “The 4th of July fireworks have been officially canceled by the Telluride Fire Protection District and the Telluride Volunteer Fire Department due to ongoing drought issues,” a note on the San Miguel County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, posted at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, read. “Even with forecasted rain, fuel moistures are not likely to recover to a safe enough level to responsibly display our fireworks. Remember private display of fireworks is prohibited in the Telluride Fire Protection District. We hope you have a safe and fun 4th of July!”
“We actually have possibly a little relief coming” in the form of welcome rain the next few days, said Dan Cuevas, a hydrometeorological technician in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office. “But it may start out Friday with more high-based thunderstorms,” Cuevas added. “These are the ones that produce the lightning, possibly wildfire-inducing lighting, and strong, gusty winds.”
“Because the lower levels of the atmosphere are dry, the rain just evaporates before it hits the ground,” Cuevas explained. “That’s not good” when it comes to the possibility of a wildfire. “We’re looking for the potential for moisture to continue to the point where we will get rain,” he added. “By Friday night, there’s up to a 70 percent chance of precipitation, and that will continue through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, and along with the showers and the clouds, daytime temperatures will be cooler.”
To keep up with changing fire restrictions, visit westslopefireinfo.com.
