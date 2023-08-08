Planet Bluegrass and former employee dispute sexual harassment claims against owner/director Craig Ferguson

The world of bluegrass was shocked over the weekend as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and its owner and director, Craig Ferguson, were named as defendants in a sexual harassment lawsuit in Boulder District County Court last Friday.
A former employee of Planet Bluegrass filed the complaint, a 34-year-old woman who reported “persistent, outrageous, and violent sexual harassment” from Ferguson, 65, as the basis for the lawsuit, outlining how she was subjected to “a continuous barrage of unwanted sexual advances and innuendo.” According to the complaint, she worked for Planet Bluegrass from May of 2021 through May of 2023.
The plaintiff is seeking “compensation for the extreme emotional distress” the actions caused her. Her complaint also indicates that she will be amending the complaint to include claims under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.
The Planet is not using the plaintiff’s name to protect the privacy of those filing sexual harassment complaints. Neither Ferguson, the plaintiff nor their lawyers were available for comment.
"We received a complaint that is not characteristic of who we are,” Planet Bluegrass counsel Josh Kirkpatrick told the Planet in an emailed statement after speaking by telephone. “Our festival community is known across the country for its high standards and sense of integrity that values people most of all. Not only are many of the allegations contained within this complaint flatly unsubstantiated, it also does not accurately reflect the true nature of various parties’ interactions or even the described events.”
Planet Bluegrass is based in Lyons, Colorado, and puts on the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Rocky Grass, and the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival each year, having just celebrated the 50th year of the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June. Rocky Grass was held in Lyons on the last weekend in July, and Folks Fest is scheduled for this coming weekend in Lyons.
The plaintiff held the title of “Festivarian Relations,” and had temporary housing on the grounds of Planet Bluegrass in Ferguson’s family home. Planet Bluegrass confirmed that she was the caretaker of Ferguson’s family home last year and that Ferguson was not living in the house at the time.
According to the complaint, the sexual harassment began earlier in 2023, prompting the plaintiff to make an internal complaint to Planet Bluegrass’ human relations manager, Zach Tucker, on April 13. She reported that Tucker dismissed her complaint and that less than two weeks later, on April 24, Ferguson allegedly “stormed into [her] residence, yelled at her, and terminated her employment” as explained in the complaint.
“I’m confident when we file our answer you will see that this is disputed,” Kirkpatrick told the Planet by telephone on Tuesday, referring to the internal complaint to Tucker. “You can’t ignore something that didn’t happen.”
Kirkpatrick is the counsel for Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Planet Bluegrass Annex, and Planet Bluegrass Farm, all named with Ferguson as co-defendants. The complaint finds fault with Planet Bluegrass for, among other things, “negligent supervision” of Ferguson and “negligent retention” of Ferguson, stating that his employment should have been terminated for posing an “unreasonable risk of harm.”
Nine days after the plaintiff was let go, she reported in the complaint, Ferguson allegedly confronted her in her residence again, ultimately breaking her bedroom window with a rock and a bowling ball, with the glass from the window hitting her arm. She reported she left her residence immediately and alleges she was homeless for 23 days while seeking a new place to live.
On May 18, 2023, the plaintiff was granted a permanent civil protection order against Ferugson, with the court determining he “constitutes a credible threat to [the plaintiff’s] life and health.”
Allegedly, the two encountered each other in Telluride on the first day of this year’s Bluegrass Festival, June 15, 2023, and Ferguson was subsequently arrested for violating the protective order. (A review of the synopsis of call logs from June provided to the Telluride Daily Planet by the Telluride Marshal’s Department indicates that more than one arrest was made for domestic violence during the week of the Bluegrass Festival and does not list the names or addresses of incidents.)
Six weeks and one day later, the plaintiff filed the lawsuit.
Kirkpatrick’s statement to the Planet also reported a previous request for financial compensation from the plaintiff.
“Prior to the complaint being filed in court, we received a letter from this individual demanding an exorbitant sum of money to prevent these types of hurtful accusations from being made in a sudden, publicized lawsuit, which we now look forward to addressing in court where the facts will prevail,” Kirkpatrick said.
None of the parties in the suit, including the three Planet Bluegrass entities, have been named in past Colorado court cases of this nature.
The next scheduled legal proceeding involving the parties is an August 25 arraignment for Ferguson in Boulder Country regarding his arrest for violating the protective order.
