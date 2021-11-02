In just 30 minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, San Miguel County Clerk Stephanie Van Damme posted initial results of the race for four seats on Telluride Town Council. Though more ballots were counted into the night, the results never varied — Telluride electors chose incumbents Jessie Rae Arguelles and Geneva Shaunette, along with Dan Enright and Meehan Fee, both of whom will serve on council for the first time, to represent them. The two other candidates, Mark Hebert and Kristin Kuhlman, trailed the pack from those early results until late into the night.
Arguelles had a commanding lead from the start, capturing 21.7 percent of 2,480 ballots cast. The Telluride native banked on her local roots to gain confidence with the voters.
“As the only candidate who was born and raised in Telluride,” Arguelles said in her Daily Planet candidate profile, “I feel it is imperative to have the historic perspective of our community values, to help preserve what we all love in this magical valley.”
Arguelles urged greater collaborative efforts to solve the region’s pressing housing shortage.
“The Town of Telluride has been carrying most of this responsibility for quite some time,” said the now-second term council member. “We could do more, faster, working together. And the financial implications would be more equitable.”
Arguelles was ebullient after her decisive win.
“One love!” she exclaimed, “Let’s make it better for all.”
Enright and Fee ran neck and neck, each earning over 19 percent of votes cast, according to unofficial results as of press time Tuesday night. Fee’s candidacy was her first foray into the political arena since an unsuccessful run in 2009 for a Mountain Village Town Council seat. An event planner and former head of the Telluride Business Alliance, Fee handily landed a seat on Telluride Town Council. She ran on her business savvy and experience in the service industry.
“Through my experience in developing and growing a successful business, I can speak to how to guide our council in ensuring a path forward that will provide the economic and housing stability that our community desperately needs, while protecting all that make Telluride the unique destination that it is,” she said in her Planet profile.
With her victory assured she eagerly looks forward to representing the community.
“It is an honor to be granted the opportunity to serve on Town Council,” Fee said. “I look forward to providing a reasoned perspective, guided by our community’s voices in all future discussions.”
Enright serves on the town’s planning and zoning commission and has made housing issues the driving force of his candidacy. That quest for solutions saw him before Town Council and the parks and recreation board with a scheme to create temporary winter RV housing in Town Park in an effort to ease the housing shortage. This winter, his notion achieved fruition with the creation of nine designated spots at the park.
“I have been extremely fortunate in my time here in Telluride to have an apartment in affordable housing … and so I wish to help provide those same opportunities to others, so that they may become as invested in the community of Telluride as I feel I am, instead of struggling against the insecurities that make Telluride feel like a stopping point instead of their home,” he said.
Enright is ready to get to work.
“I am very honored by all the support I have had from all of my friends, family and the community,” he said Tuesday night. “I couldn't have done it alone and am so grateful for the way that this town has stepped up and turned out in this election. I look forward to the opportunity to give back to this community that has given me so much. I hope to make this town proud with my efforts and help bring us together and help create a more sustainable community. Thanks again for everyone's support, and I am looking forward to getting to work.”
Shaunette, an incumbent and self-professed advocate for progressive policies, who, like her fellow candidates, feels the urgency of the housing shortage, captured Town Council’s fourth seat. She serves on the Telluride Housing Authority subcommittee, as well as all the current housing development committees. She was keen to continue that work, and so ran for her second term in office.
“I’m running for council again because I provide a voice that pushes for progressive housing solutions, community conscious budget decisions, and improved public communication from government,” she said in an earlier Planet interview. “I feel like I have helped instigate some new projects and policy changes and I want to see them through. Now is not a time to lose momentum, and I feel like I have furthered the discussion on topics that are important to our community.”
With a second term ensured, Shaunette is prepared to continue creating more housing.
“Thank you to all of my friends and community members who have always had my back, and also to those who disagree with me sometimes but still voted for me,” she said. “Big shout out to my wife for always encouraging me. With such a contentious election behind us, I look forward to town-wide support for our bold Southwest Area Plan. Let's build units.”
Hebert, a new face on the political scene, had garnered 329 votes, according to the unofficial results Tuesday night. Though unsuccessful at capturing a seat on council, he was grateful for the experience of the being part of the gamut of interviews, forums and campaigning.
“This was a valuable learning experience, and I am grateful for all the new connections I made as a result,” he said Tuesday night. “I still intend on building employee housing for our community.”
Kuhlman’s respectable 199 votes proved an insurmountable gap as later ballots trickled in.
Final election results can be viewed at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
