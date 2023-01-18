The arrival of winter thwarted a Hastings Mesa resident from creating a parking area adjacent to his property as well as an offer to plow a 1.4-mile stretch of county road to his property. His appeal of an administrative decision made by the county’s road and bridge supervisor Ryan Righetti to hold off until spring was upheld Wednesday morning by the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
Though sympathetic to mesa property owners Perry and Suzanne Auten — Commissioner Hilary Cooper once lived there and Commissioner Kris Holstrom still does — the board, including Commissioner Lance Waring, was not inclined to overturn the decision rendered by Righetti.
Righetti lined out the history his department had with the Autens. Prior to purchasing their land up CR62X, the Autens were informed there was no winter maintenance. The Autens then set about doing some unauthorized work in the county right-of-way and was contacted by county officials who oversaw repair work and advised him how to go about entering permitting processes as set forth by the county. In the course of building their “forever home” on the property, the Autens submitted a permit request last October for excess hauling, which was denied on the basis that 62X is a non-winter maintained road. The Autens returned with a proposal to plow the section of road from Colorado Highway 62 to his driveway, along with providing an improved parking area not only for the contractors building their home, but for the numerous recreational users who ply the mesa in the winter months, as well as neighborhood use. By the time the county, the applicants and an adjacent property owner could hammer out a plan amenable to all, winter had set in. The decision to deny the permit application, Righetti said, was more a postponement.
“In this case the approval was not denied. It was just postponed,” Righetti said. “It wasn't that we can't do it. It's just that we can't do it this year without taking risks.”
The current parking area is just off Highway 62, which the Autens said is inadequate, sometimes crowded and potentially dangerous, as vehicles must often back onto the highway to exit. Additionally, since only specific types of vehicles are permitted on the county road once it’s snow-covered, the Autens said it is hampering their ability to continue building their home.
“We're just asking for some consideration to possibly let us to get through this winter,” Suzanne Auten said.
The Autens received support for their request from longtime county resident Bob Biener, who caretakes property near the Autens. He said he often relies on them to help shuttle supplies to the properties he manages, as his trailer with his own snow machine was stolen late last year from the lot near the highway.
“I'm really encouraging guys to let Perry plow up there,” Beiner said. “It's really difficult since my snowcat was stolen and Perry's been very generous and let me use his and it has always been difficult to park down there. There are times I've had to shovel out enough room to park my vehicle. I access the Dallas Divide Ranch, a couple of different parcels from there. It's my job. I got to go up there and check out things and when I left my snowcat in a trailer down at the bottom of the road it was stolen and so being able to put it up higher where it's not so visible, would be so useful for me and just to accommodate my neighbor. And Perry's a really nice guy and they are just somebody who we want around here, and we want them to be part of the community. He's not asking for too much.”
Righetti said that given the amount of work that would be required should the Auten proposal be approved, the timing was not favorable.
“That proposal is going to require excavation of the area at the switchback at the bottom of your driveway in order to widen it enough to be able to put the amount of vehicles and for the fire department to be able to turn around,” Righetti said. “And this is not the time when we can start doing that kind of work. It's too late in the season. Like I said, simply the biggest reason why we couldn't authorize it was because the request came so late in the season.”
The county and the Autens disagree on the scope of work they’re asking for relative to parking and turnaround areas further way from the highway up CR62X.
“The crux to me sounds like Mr. Auten’s concern that there is enough room without having to move any dirt at the top of his driveway for vehicles to turn around versus Ryan's observation that there would need to be dirt work,” said Commissioner Waring. “And if we could get clarity on that, I'd have an easier time deciding whether it's worth issuing a temporary plowing permit for this winter or not. But short that information and with this disagreement, I need to stay with my road and bridge supervisor whose experience I have to trust. Unfortunately, that doesn't give you what you want, which is plowing now. But I hear very clearly that the road and bridge department is willing to entertain a request in the spring and to have time to work this out.”
With that, the commissioners unanimously upheld Righetti’s decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.