The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners discussed several housekeeping items during its virtual special meeting Wednesday morning, including the creation of a temporary COVID-19 recovery manager position.
The job description, which has not been publicly advertised yet, is still being finalized, as commissioners suggested changes to it. County manager Mike Bordogna, who presented the agenda item to the board, said he would have an edited job description for commissioners to review by the end of this week.
As of Wednesday, it read, “San Miguel County is seeking a positive, ethical, customer service oriented, temporary COVID-19 Recovery Coordinator responsible for the county and local communities including Towns of Telluride, Mountain Village, Ophir, Norwood, and Sawpit with continued development and execution of the economic and social disaster recovery actions. The COVID-19 Recovery Coordinator will perform project and program management tasks and activities related to the economic and social impacts and recovery related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The recovery manager would serve as a liaison of sorts between the county and those who are interested in applying for coronavirus relief funds.
“When the county learned that we would be receiving an allocation through the American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government, one of the things that the board discussed was the creation of a temporary position to aid the county, the jurisdictions within the county, and our businesses and industries with how they can leverage the opportunities presented by this funding and through other grant funding coming out related to the COVID recovery maximally,” Bordogna explained.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper suggested that the job description was too broad and believes the position should be less managerial and focus more on grant writing.
“I think we need to more narrowly define this position. What I’m envisioning here is a grant writer, basically, because there are a lot of (funding) opportunities coming up,” she said. “ … What I'd like to see here is a grant writer who can come in and actually implement and follow through on the grants that we choose to pursue and take the issues, say, for example, affordable housing, and do some additional research to find other opportunities that may have slipped through our cracks.”
Cooper also presented the idea of a resolution in honor of longtime local and county planning commission member Jerry Greene, who passed away Saturday. Greene, who was also a member of the Telluride Open Space Commission, cared deeply about the county’s wildlife, particularly beavers.
“Jerry was a very strong believer and educator. He was extremely informed on beavers, the wildlife and their contributions to riparian areas especially,” Cooper said. “ … He was adamantly opposed to trapping or disturbing beavers in their natural habitat. He shared a lot of scientific research with me. He shared several books with me.”
Cooper paused after that sentence and spoke through tears when she continued.
“I’m going to miss him. I just thought one way to honor his legacy is to approve a resolution at the county that the county would not trap or remove beavers from their natural habitat anywhere on county land,” she added. “ … I will put that resolution together using some of the research he shared with me and present it at one of our upcoming meetings.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom asked that more of his work within the community be recognized in the resolution as well, particularly his legacy as a founding member of KOTO.
“He will be missed. I think it just shows the breadth of his contributions to the community that he will be missed in many areas,” she said.
Bordogna shared that Janet Kask, county parks and open space director, is also in favor of the resolution.
“I’d be happy to do that,” Cooper said. “I’m going to advocate pretty strongly for that specific language that no beavers be trapped or removed from county property because that’s what Jerry would have wanted. I’m sure he would have appreciated all the other acknowledgements. He was a man of action and he was frustrated when people wouldn’t take action, especially around beavers, so I’m going to do that in his honor and present that language, in addition to several other contributions that he made, and we’ll see where it goes.”
While there wasn’t a public health update Wednesday, the county public health department did share information earlier this week about upcoming vaccination clinics.
There will be Pfizer clinics May 20 in Norwood at the Lone Cone Library. To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/pfizernorwood. A clinic in Telluride will take place May 21 at the Telluride Intermediate School. To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/pfizertelluride.
“At present, San Miguel County has limited access to Pfizer due to storage limitations and does not expect to receive Pfizer vaccines in large or consistent quantities,” according to a news release. “Public health will continue to plan clinics as supply allows. Regional opportunities for vaccine appointments outside of San Miguel County can be found at vaccinefinder.org.”
Public health will host an informational webinar on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the development, efficacy, safety and side effects of the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved by the CDC for us in people ages 12-17. The Zoom meeting room is 875 7561 1213 with passcode 819 022.
