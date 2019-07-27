Colorado’s monsoon season is familiar in this mountain region. Especially in July, August and September, daily thunderstorms are expected in Telluride. For a brief, intense hour or two bolts of lightning illuminate mountainous rock faces, and water from the downpour flows down the town’s many hilly streets.
These afternoon thunderstorms are part of the North American Monsoon (NAM) weather system, which occurs when wind patterns change. In the summer season, steady winds bring moisture from the Gulf of California to this arid region in the southwest of the United States, according to a San Miguel County Civic Alerts post. When the winds are particularly intense, thunderstorms can also be accompanied by flash floods and hail.
People generally know to finish hikes, runs and mountain bike rides by noon to avoid the storms. Even around town, monsoons can put life on hold for an hour or two. The mainline gondola system between Telluride and Mountain Village can act as a lightning rod.
In the past week, the mainline gondola shut down on two separate occasions due to lightning danger. On Wednesday evening, the gondola closed around 5 p.m. for a little over an hour before resuming operations. On Thursday, the gondola shut down again when a nighttime thunderstorm rolled into the valley around 8:30 p.m.; the gondola reopened at 9 p.m. Thursday night’s storm cell produced hundreds of strikes in the area surrounding Telluride, according to Conor Intemann, gondola maintenance manager.
During monsoon season, the gondola operations team is always on high alert and ready to stop operations whenever lightning is detected within a certain radius of the gondola.
“We have software that tells us when the storm cells are coming in,” Intemann said. “Once we get two strikes within three miles within five minutes, we make the call.”
After closing down the gondola, the team waits 15 minutes. If there’s no repeat incident, they can reopen, Intemann explained. As always, the main concern is safety.
“It’s our job to anticipate,” he said. “It’s better that we just clear the line.”
Dan Caton, Mountain Village mayor pro tem, agreed, “The first priority in gondola operations is safety even when that causes inconvenience. Any lightning in the area is always taken very seriously.”
As part of their public notification plan, representatives update the Mountain Village Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages within five minutes of shutting down the gondola. If there is a storm in the area, people are encouraged to check Facebook and Twitter for live updates from the police department. To compensate for gondola closures, there is a bus route from Mountain Village to the Oak Street gondola station at the end of Oak Street in Telluride.
“We work hard to provide alternative transportation between Telluride and Mountain Village and always ask the public to consider the importance of this safety requirement,” Caton said.
As with all aspects of monsoon season, people are encouraged to exercise caution. Colorado has the fourth highest lightning fatality rate in the nation, despite having only the 18th highest prevalence of lightning, according to San Miguel County Civic Alerts. Most fatalities happen during monsoon season, when thunderstorms can roll in quickly and forcefully.
