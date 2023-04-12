Ban on electric heating reversed

Electric can once again be a home’s primary heating source, as Mountain Village Town Council reversed its prohibition on electric heating.
The Town of Mountain Village’s International Energy Conservation Community Development Code (CDC) was changed on March 30 at a special town council meeting held on Zoom.
A provision in the CDC that said, “Prohibition on Electric Heating: Electric resistance heating shall not be used as the buildings primary heating source” was struck out.
Officials said Mountain Village is currently working on building deed-restricted housing and pursuing state and federal funding opportunities that “require new construction to be fully electric (commonly referred to as electrification) as part of the overall energy efficiencies requirements with new construction,” documents shared at the council meetings in March said.
The change allows Mountain Village to build housing that allows for electric heating, and the change also applies to any privately developed housing in the future. Fourteen buildings at Village Court Apartments (VCA) are already served by electric heating, according to the documents.
Mountain Village Community Development Director Amy Ward presented information about the change during a March 16 council meeting. Ward indicated more changes could be forthcoming in the CDC later this year, and the electric heating change needed to be in place before this summer.
“And the reason for this is with the trend in greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the way that most projects are moving forward is to allow for all-electric projects,” Ward said. “I would add that it is specific to some town projects that are coming through this year and both VCA phase four and the Lot 644 for development are proposing all electric.”
Lot 644 is a future neighborhood recently christened with the official name Meadowlark; the housing development will have 29 units for sale.
Council member Harvey Mogenson asked for clarification about new construction using “old-fashioned resistant heating.”
“I would think we still don’t want the old-fashioned resistant heating,” he said.
Mountain Village is not mandating what type of heating systems have to be used in new buildings and developments; the change to the code “still allows for folks to use whatever type of heating source they want, it just removes that prohibition on the single-source heating elements,” Ward said.
“I’m just asking whether we could allow electric heating broadly, but still not allow those old-fashioned resistant heating baseboard heating systems, which are quite inefficient,” Mogenson said.
Ward said that type of change would need to be initiated through making a different amendment to the code.
“You’d have to change the language additionally to prevent a certain type of electric heating. This is just … basically allowing for a project to come through with whatever type of heating they want, whether they want to use gas boilers or electrification, they could choose to use a single source,” Ward said.
Ward said she realizes the change is “sort of splitting hairs,” but said the easiest and quickest way to change to “allow for a single source of heating is just to remove this language.”
“If you wanted to add more specifics to what type of electric heating was allowed, we would have to come back with a different amendment,” Ward said.
Council members discussed other sources of electric heating, such as types that include electric heat pumps and heating systems that go underneath tiles in a bathroom.
Ward said the Mountain Village Design Review Board (DRB) had recommended making the change to the code. Council members said if the DRB recommends prohibiting certain types of single-source electric heating systems, the council would consider that at a later time.
“We do intend to have further CDC amendments down the road,” Ward said. “And if the direction from council is that they would like us to pursue additional language … we can certainly look into that.”
