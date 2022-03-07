Nonprofits Solar Energy International and Solar United Neighbors are working together to help San Miguel County homeowners learn about and install solar on their homes. San Miguel County reached out to the organizations as it looks to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions while spurring economic development.
“San Miguel County has a longstanding goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning the energy consumption within the county to renewables wherever possible. We are excited to partner with Solar Forward and SUN to provide residents and businesses across the entire county with the chance to more affordably install solar on their homes,” said Sheamus Croke, the county's COVID-19 recovery funding coordinator.
Come by the Telluride Distillery from 6-8 pm to learn more about the solar co-op, according to a news release.
Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has been working in Colorado since 2019 to help communities go solar together and leverage their group buying power as a solar co-op. SUN solar co-ops are free to join. Joining isn't a commitment to purchase a system. Once the group is large enough, it will solicit bids from area solar installers. A selection committee will review each bid and select the one that best serves the needs of the group. The chosen installer will then develop a personalized proposal for each member based on that bid price. Members review their bid and decide individually if they want to move forward with an installation.
“If you've ever thought about going solar, now is your chance. We're excited to partner with SEI to help San Miguel residents learn about solar energy. Rooftop solar helps families save money and communities build a clean and equitable energy system," Sarah Solomon, of Solar United Neighbors, said.
Solar Forward is an outreach program from Solar Energy International (SEI), an educational nonprofit based in Paonia. SEI empowers students, alumni and partners to expand a diverse, inclusive, well-trained and educated solar electricity workforce. SEI’s Solar Forward program promotes this work in rural communities through education, workforce training, and assisting communities to implement solar group buy-in programs. Program Manager Ellen Ross brings Solar Forward’s tools for outreach and education to the San Miguel community by working with the sustainability nonprofit, EcoAction Partners.
“I am always eager to work with a dedicated sustainability organization like EcoAction, because they are already tied in with so many stakeholders and promoting holistic measures for greenhouse gas mitigation like energy efficiency,” said Ellen Ross, SEI's program manager. “And getting to pair Solar Forward’s educational efforts with SUN’s group buy-in model, means that the San Miguel community is getting a multifaceted, dynamic solar campaign.”
SUN had a successful 2021 solar co-op with the Town of Mountain Village in San Miguel County, resulting in 15 new solar installations and 72kW of clean, distributed generation for those homes. Hot on the heels of that first successful solar co-op the Town of Mountain Village saw the potential to help more homeowners benefit from the economics of a group buy-in program. In 2021, SUN and Mountain Village were able to pilot a rebate for deed-restricted housing, making $5,000 available for each of those nine deed-restricted households which may not have been able to access solar otherwise. The second solar co-op, underway, will offer the same $5,000 rebate for deed-restricted households in Mountain Village.
The Uncompahgre Solar Co-op is actively signing up members with no obligation to go solar, but an invitation to receive a free quote while SUN facilitates a headache-free solar buying process. Solar Forward, meanwhile, is planning education and outreach events around the county to ensure that everyone: children, agricultural producers, residents and businesses, English language learners, and diverse backgrounds in the county are included in the conversation about energy and efficiency.
The first 10 members under contract who are San Miguel County residents that live in a deed-restricted home outside the town limits of Telluride will be eligible for a $500 rebate on the cost of installing solar on their home.
There will also be a "Why Energy Efficiency?" info session about SMPA Efficiency Rebates and the Regional Climate Action Plan from EcoAction Partners March 15 at the Telluride Library from 5-6 p.m. and online at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcudO2sqTsvH9dyOgntTg5cj1Cu9PgzL1D7.
Questions will be answered about the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op, but whether or not you are ready to install solar, this event can help you understand energy and some local rebates to improve your energy intensity.
