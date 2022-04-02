She was our loving little girl, will always be our loving little girl.
Darcie was a through-and-through local, born to Telluride and loved our community and our mountains till the day of her death. This was her home.
Preceded in death by her sister, four-day old Dana Michelle Gordon.
Survived by her parents, Bill and Ginny Gordon of Telluride, brother, Jason of Telluride, sister Corina Gordon, and her husband Rob of Telluride and St. John, her much loved and admired niece and nephew Maizy and Madden Gordon and their mom, Erika Gordon of Ridgway.
Darcie strived always to be bright and happy with life. Physical and mental frailness plagued her during her final days in our beautiful paradise but never dulled her enthusiasm for people, dogs and sunshine.
On a beautiful day at the end of March, she passed quietly away in her sleep.
Hug your loved ones.
