A new trail, connecting the Eider and Mill Creek trail systems, has been years in the making. The Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) announced that a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Forest Service, green-lighting the club’s next phase of fundraising and new trail construction.
The new Eider to Mill Creek connector will be built to accommodate beginners through advanced user groups for multi-use hiking, trail running, and mountain biking, according to a news release. The new, two-mile-long segment of trail has been professionally scouted and flagged to meet USFS trail standards and requirements. An additional connector on the sunny side will allow for more connectivity options and early season recreation opportunities (while other trails are still closed), thus creating less damage on other trails that are not yet rideable or hike-able early in the season. This area is very popular among trail users and spreading out use is a proactive approach to future overcrowding.
“Telluride Mountain Club has been actively trail planning in the Telluride region since 2015,” said TMtC director Heidi Lauterbach. “The process for approval is long, well thought out, and incredibly scientific. Our board of directors and staff are excited to be embarking on our first new trail build on USFS land this year. We look forward to many successful years ahead partnering with the USFS Norwood Ranger District on trails for the Telluride region.”
The new trail project has a price tag of more than $90,000. The estimate includes corridor clearing, trail construction, finishing work, signage, staff and other expenses. Club officials said that they need to raise $45,000 by July 8, in order to make the trail a reality this year. The money raised in the recently announced fund drive will match $45,000 the club already has in hand, received from private donors and membership donations. It’s part of the club’s efforts to make a well-connected, regional trail system.
“This new trail is a good first step in efforts to better link the region's trail system,” Lauterbach explained. “TMtC is interested in helping to create a more connected trail system that will help disperse use, strategize for future growth in the Telluride region, enhance connectivity between existing trails, and provide a more sustainable and environmentally conscious trail system that is easy to access and navigate.”
The plan is to break ground on the new trail this spring, as soon as the snow melts and the terrain is safe to work in. With proper funding, TMtC is aiming to build the new trail and open it to the public later this year.
“The partnership between the USFS and TMtC has grown substantially the past couple of years,” said Krys Smith, Recreation Staff Officer for the USFS Norwood Ranger District. “The completion of the Jud Wiebe bridge project in 2021 has given TMtC momentum moving forward with future trail-focused projects on public land”
Collaborative efforts have always been a hallmark of TMtC, with partnerships in place with local governments on several trail projects, including the new Bridal Veil Trail and bridge, and Jud Wiebe replacement bridge. Lauterbach said working with the forest service is part of those collaborations.
“A good working relationship with the USFS is imperative to much of TMtC's work,” she said. “This particular trail is located entirely on USFS land so we needed their permission and approvals to move forward with it throughout the years, during the planning stage, the NEPA, and now to construct it.”
The club has been involved with trails since 2015. It all started with a simple survey to understand the community’s vision for trails in and around the Telluride region. The survey results were used to formulate and compile a Trails Proposal that was submitted to the USFS in 2017. In 2019, the club released a Trails Sustainability Plan with the purpose of providing an updated inventory of the existing trail network and develop a proposal of non-motorized trails which would connect and build upon the current trail system. San Miguel County, San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation, the Town of Mountain Village and the Telluride Foundation provided finding for the sustainability plan.
Fundraising is already underway for the new trail. Club officials assure donors that no donation is too small. Donation amounts results in trail feet.
The following donations detail how far — literally — donor dollars will go: $25 for 3 feet; $100 for 12 feet; $250 for 29 feet; $500 for 59 feet; $1,000 for 118 feet of trail; $5,000 for .11 miles; $10,000 for .22 miles; $11,220 for a quarter mile; $22,440 for a half mile; and $44,880 for 1 mile of trail.
Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for safe, accessible, enjoyable, and respectful opportunities for human-powered recreational activities in the Telluride region, through education, awareness, and collaboration.
To donate and for more information, go to telluridemountainclub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.