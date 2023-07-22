Telluride Tourism Board announces 2023 Grant Awards

The Telluride Tourism Board has announced the four recipients of its inaugural grant program: Stronghouse Brew Pub, Telluride Theatre, Mountain Trip, and Telluride Horror Show. Each received a portion of the $20,000 available in total grant funding.
The winners’ projects were required to match TTB initiatives, including stimulating economic impact; enhancing visitors’ and local’s experiences through events and programs; and/or promoting destination stewardship and guest education programs.
“The TTB received 17 applications from local nonprofits and businesses, covering an array of projects and programs that aligned with grant objectives,” said Telluride Tourism Board Executive Director Kiera Skinner. “It was wonderful to see such a solid response from a strong pool of applicants.”
Stronghouse Brew Pub will use its award to improve upon their Oktoberfest celebration later this year. “We want to be bigger and better than ever,” said Pam Cunningham of Stronghouse Brew Pub. The party will include on-site cuisine, family-friendly activities, traditional Oktoberfest games, music, lederhosen, and of course, delicious local beer. Stronghouse Brew Pub will work in partnership with Telluride Transfer Warehouse. The event will be in Town Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Telluride Theatre’s plan for its award, entitled “The Play’s the Thing,” will provide Telluride with several plays, all proposed, produced, and directed by members of Telluride Theatre’s ensemble. “This is free theatre. There is no ticket cost,” said Mary Higgins of Telluride Theatre. “We want it to be affordable to the community.” The plays will offer first-come, first-served seating. (The theatre is currently hard at work presenting seven nights of ‘Hamlet’ during summer’s Shakespeare in the Park in Telluride Town Park, through July 29. Tickets are on sale now at telluridetheatre.org.)
Mountain Trip’s bid for grant funding — the Telluride Via Ferrata Marketing and Sustainability Project — includes plans to help fund the maintenance of the popular Via Ferrata and provide free tours to underserved groups in the area. Currently, all tours provided by Mountain Trip are covered under a $10 dollar per-climber fee, a portion of which goes toward helping Telluride Mountain Club maintain the trail. “In a sense, we’re raising money to help the route be adopted into the U.S. Forest Service,” said Jacque Garcia of Mountain Trip. In doing so, the Via Ferrata would be regularly and officially maintained, providing climbers with a safer and more enjoyable experience.
Finally, Telluride Horror Show was awarded funds to help pay for an additional venue for its annual horror film festival, which runs from October 13-15 in Telluride. Modern Horrors has dubbed Telluride Horror Show, “One of the most prestigious and anticipated horror film festivals of the year.” The festival offers a unique mix of films spanning several genres, including suspense, sci-fi, dark comedy and more. The Telluride Horror Show is in its 14th year. Passes are on sale at telluridehorrorshow.com.
