In the midst of winter, summer plans were on the agenda at Wednesday’s Telluride Parks & Recreation board meeting. Two signature summer events — July’s Ride Festival and Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park — requested, and received, additional dates for those respective events.
The board unanimously approved Ride festival director Todd Creel’s request for an additional opportunity for more music in Telluride Town Park. The Ride is already on the calendar for Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10. The additional date is Friday, July 8. Unlike the weekend dates, the Friday show starts at 7 p.m., with gates at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday gates are at 11 a.m. or noon, with music starting at 1 p.m.
As a major festival, The Ride is capped at 9,000 attendees, though actual attendance has historically averaged 5,500 per day. According to parks and recreation department director Stephanie Jaquet’s memo to the board, “the proposal would allow a maximum crowd size of 9,000 people on Friday, July 8 with up to 7,650 tickets to be sold. Each ticket sold requires an admissions fee of $3.40 per day. The maximum total revenue for the additional event day is $26,010.”
The approval is conditioned on it being for 2022 only and that the music’s volume be managed so as to address noise complaints that have been logged by mostly residents of town’s east end.
Parks and rec’s newly elected chair, Teddy Errico, suggested that the Friday night addition be possibly made permanent. Creel first put in a similar request in 2019, which the board denied. Town Council later reversed that ruling and granted the festival a third night. The festival was canceled outright as a result of COVID-19 in 2020 and last year Creel staged the festival in private venues throughout town.
“Do we need to discuss making this a three-day event in perpetuity so we don't go through this movie all the time,” Errico said. “Because we seem to be back at this every year. … The whole goal here is to me, we reinvent the wheel year in and year out and it seems that whether it’s our decision or council’s decision … we come up with kind of the same answers. And is that just going to make life easier for Todd moving forward as you build spans and easier for us as a commission moving forward?”
The board agreed to hold off on that discussion, with Jaquet suggesting that, rather than schedule a work session, the conversation could be resumed as part of the post-festival debrief this summer.
Creel indicated he could go either way and acknowledged that having the Friday night kick-off to the weekend had its advantages.
“If we knew we had that in advance instead of having to ask, each year it would certainly be helpful,” Creel said. “I don't want to do three full days, but in order for the festival to really be viable, and also to help the people that traveled here from all distances, having the third headliner really ties it all together. So for me, it would be very helpful. … I'm sure you guys would rather spend your time on other things than reviewing this once a year. But I'm also willing to go through it. I know people have concerns about the sound, so if we have to go through it once a year, so everybody's comfortable, I'm willing to do that dance. I'd rather have it resolved so we don't have to revisit it, but I appreciate you bringing that up. But I'm good either way.”
Shakespeare in the Park, produced each summer by Telluride Theatre, also got approval for more dates on the stage. The additional time will give the theater company’s cast and crew a longer period in which to set up the play’s set and lighting, as well as provide actors more time to work in the space, according to artistic director Sasha Cucciniello.
“We need extra time to set up and our actors need time on stage,” she said. “The time crunch in the last couple years has become really apparent. It's not only really hard for actors to get used to the stage and for us to but it's become a safety issue. Our lighting designer has to cram to hang lights by himself with an assistant in like one night. We just need a little bit more time and since we're a theater without a home and we use Town Park and we use the Sheridan Opera House and use the Palm. We always are negotiating our time on stage for setup and tech and all those things. So I appreciate your consideration. This would really, really help us out.”
Until now, Telluride Theatre has been charged just the fee on each ticket sold for use of the stage. For the additional seven days requested, staff recommended the daily nonprofit stage only rental fee of $165 per day be assessed for the seven additional days (totaling $1,155), in addition to their 70-cent-per-ticket fee (totaling $535.50, 85 tickets sold per performance times nine performances times 70 cents). The total revenue is estimated to be $1,690.50, according to the staff memo.
The board unanimously approved the additional dates with the stage rental fee and the condition that the theater company manage backstage road traffic.
