You might want to sit down, Telluride. Cathie Seward has left the Sheridan — and not just for the night or for a break.
No, the much-loved and highly respected Seward, a welcoming presence at the main street establishment for much of the last 25-plus years, has stepped down from her role as assistant general manager at the New Sheridan.
Struggling? You aren’t alone.
A range of Telluriders, from regular customers to co-workers, praised Seward and rued, good naturedly, her departure.
“Her beautiful smile, her continual patience and compassion will be missed,” Chop House regular Sally Puff Courtney said. “A friend and one of the very best in the restaurant business, Cathie Seward will be greatly missed by Sally and Jim Harley. We wish her the very best in her next endeavor.”
“Cathie has been the brightest light for all of us who call the Chop House our ‘second home’,” said Bill Fandel, another regular. “Her glowing smile, kind and attentive way and constant effort to make each of us welcome will be sorely missed.”
Edgar Quiroz, a longtime staff member at the Sheridan, described Seward as “a person with an enormous heart. She was more than my boss at the Sheridan, she was like a second mother. It was clear that she would go the extra mile to help out, not only at work but in things going on in our lives. People like her are rare.”
Said Managing Partner Ray Farnsworth, “With a smile that beams across the room and a personality to disarm even the grumpiest of customers, Cathie was beloved for her cheerful attitude, and worked hard to make customers and employees alike feel welcome and at ease. She wore many hats, taking on everything from human resources to graphic design to booking events to helping employees secure housing.”
He continued, “Cathie has been the mother hen of the New Sheridan in an extremely positive and effective way. She helps people grow into being their best selves, not only professionally, but personally. The New Sheridan family already misses Cathie and wishes her all the best in her new pursuits.”
Seward acknowledged that stepping down was tough, but explained that she is looking forward to “something completely different” and spending more time with husband Steve and their two kids, Jake and Benjamin.
“I’ve been in the restaurant and hospitality industry since I was 18,” she said. “I figure if I’m ever going to change directions, I better get going.”
That change of direction is a move to local company GoodLight.
“GoodLight is an environmentally friendly, clean-burning candle company,” she said “They partner with nonprofits around the world that, among other things, are advancing sustainable palm farming practices and protecting endangered wildlife and their native habitats. I’m really excited to learn all about the industry.”
Seward’s last day at the Sheridan, June 9, brought to a close a long relationship that began when she was hired in autumn 1994 to work for the winter season as a bartender in the Historic Sheridan Bar.
A quarter century with any place is a long association. Does she have some good memories from her time at the Sheridan?
“There are so many wonderful memories, it’s difficult to choose one,” Seward mused. “The New Sheridan has been a big part of my life and history here in Telluride. In 1994, I got to work with some of our beloved old timers like Deanna Swaim, Betsy [Williams], Jimmy ‘Belush’ Keenan, Chaz [Colburn]. I didn’t realize until later how special it was that I got to experience a real piece of the ‘old Telluride’.”
Another memory? A ghost story that Seward enjoyed sharing with Sheridan guests.
“I was counting money on the balcony at the end of my shift that first winter (that’s where our office was back then),” she said. “It was about 2:30 in the morning and everything was quiet. I was looking down at the adding machine and I felt a rush of air go by me and out of my peripheral view I observed a glowing orb of light whizzing by. I didn’t feel threatened, but I knew that I was in the presence of something supernatural.
“I feel the Sheridan has many (friendly) ghosts and have heard stories about unexplainable events in particular hotel rooms, like things falling off a dresser, a faucet turning on at odd times, floating orbs of light in the corners of the room.”
The supernatural aside, Seward, whose remit included the hotel, the Chop House, the Rooftop bar, the Historic Bar and the Phoenix Bean, acknowledged some challenging aspects to her work.
“I wore a lot of different hats, and prioritizing what I needed to be focusing on was the biggest challenge because my lists were always growing. My days were jam-packed and I mostly thrived on that,” she said, adding that the pandemic and staffing challenges because of the affordable housing shortage were tricky too.
Still, she noted, she left with mixed feelings.
“I’ve worked with some of the same people for over a decade,” she said. “I watched some of them grow and mature and start families of their own. We are a big family and I know I have made friends for life with a lot of my staff.”
What will she miss the most?
“Hands down, the people I worked with and feeling that I had a positive impact on their work environment,” she said. “Also, hospitality in general. I have loved the opportunity to make visitors and locals alike feel welcome. I’ve always prided myself on service with a smile and will miss that interaction. I love to make people feel good.”
