It’s here, but those infected with COVID-19 aren’t reporting positive test results to the local public health department. San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin told the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday that though there has been an increase in demand for at-home rapid test kits, and that samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant reveal elevated levels of the virus, the number of cases on the county’s COVID dashboard are deceptively low.
“In reality, it's fluctuating. It's not terrible, but we definitely have a moderate disease burden in our county,” she said in her biweekly department report. “As of last Friday's update, we've had 26 cases reported directly either to the state or to public health.”
That low number belies the evidence revealed in samples taken from the treatment plant that serves the county’s more populous east end.
“It really confirms the trends that we're seeing and the fact that we're definitely seeing a higher disease burden than we are in the wastewater than we are in the recorded and known cases,” Franklin said. “Since early May BA 2. 12.1 and BA.4 were both detected in the wastewater and no other variant has been detected outside of those two. Both of them are more transmissible than the previous Omicron variants and have more immune escape. And so that's just a notable piece with how this has spread.”
She encouraged those testing to positive to report positive test results, so that public health officials can continue to track data and monitor the disease burden in the community. Franklin provided a link to the state (see below) and stressed the importance of reporting.
“That data is still really important for us to provide a response as well as to be able to provide support through the state,” she said.
The state reporting system requires that users create an account, a step Franklin referred to as a “barrier.”
“But so far, the benefits are outweighing them, because when people do report, it really does allow the state to respond a lot quicker,” she said.
Another clue to COVID’s continued presence in the community is that there has been an uptick in requests for at-home test kits. Those are, she said, plentiful.
“We have tons available in the bulk boxes for businesses as well as the two-packs for personal use,” Franklin said. “We're open Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, so anyone can come at any time to pick those up. There also the single pack or the two pack rapid tests are available on both local libraries as well for free.”
Despite the two subvariants’ ability to slip by the defenses created by either vaccines or previous infection, Franklin said that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best course of action to avoid severe disease, especially for those 50 years of age and older.
“The takeaway is that although infection is not as robust of a protection at this point, we continue to see very high levels of protection against severe disease for these subvariants,” she explained.
Apropos of the recent Supreme Court ruling last Friday that upended the constitutional right to get an abortion, Franklin added a brief snapshot of local birth control availability to her presentation. Her department serves mostly underinsured clients and though Title X state and federal funds were ended in 2021, the county approved funds “to backfill both Telluride Medical Center and Uncompahgre medical centers care to help provide for that the estimated amount of people who needed contraceptive access that were unknown or underinsured.”
Neither county medical facility — Uncompahgre Medical Clinic nor Telluride Regional Medical Center — invoiced the county for contraceptive services in 2021, but Franklin said that now, as COVID cases have eased, a resumption of employing Title X funding could resume.
“TMC has reached out over the last couple of weeks, stating that they're ready to start having conversations again about reproductive access within their clinic, and so I'm working with them to get a better sense of what their capacity is for Title X,” she said. “Since it is a funky program, from the federal level and then working with the state to see if it is a good fit. (So we’re) moving forward just to create another option.”
For more information on testing, vaccine clinics and current county COVID metrics go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov. For those testing positive, visit covidbinax.colorado.gov/login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.