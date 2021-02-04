Inside Ridgway’s 4H Event Center on Thursday, all was orderly and workmanlike. Community members were arriving for their vaccines, and volunteers stood ready to assist: Colorado National Guard member Josh Imeraji, stationed out of Buckley Air Force Base on the Front Range — but in Ouray County to help the vaccination process run smoothly — said of his experience at the center, “I absolutely love it. To help out my community has been just fantastic.”
Ouray resident Francie Tisdel, a volunteer at the center several days a week, said the same: “I’m loving this. I’m seeing a lot of old friends. And the teamwork with the National Guard,” she added, “is a bonus.”
There was no lack of enthusiasm or commitment. But there is still a lack of vaccines in comparison to the need for them; a rising number of positive cases in Ouray County; and, according to a press release from earlier this week, a workplace outbreak (one new case and one probable case) in the county’s own offices.
The workplace outbreak was not surprising, the county’s public health director Tanner Kimgery said. “When people are indoors working closely, this is bound to happen.”
It has, on the other hand, given rise to speculation. “People say to me, ‘I’ve heard you had COVID, Tanner. How did it go?’” Kingery recounted. “How do these rumors start?” He shrugged. “Small town.”
Small number of vaccines still being supplied by the state to Ouray County as well, which allots dosages based on a county’s population and has dispensed a steady 100 dosages each week. By the end of the day Thursday, “We’ll have given 690 vaccines,” Kingery reported. “We gave 120 today — a record for us.” Earlier this week, “We got 200 doses in,” Kingery clarified, “but the extras are for second-dosers.” (Ouray County is dispensing the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose be given three weeks after the first.) And while “We’re still getting 100 vaccines a week for the first dose,” Kingery said, “over 2,200 have signed up so far” on the county’s website ” to receive inoculations.
There is some good news, he added: “The state got a 16 percent increase in doses this week” from the federal government, Kingery added. “I think with the new federal administration, things are changing. I’m optimistic.”
The county is presently vaccinating citizens in Phase 1B.1, which restricts shots to ages 70 and up.
“We should be done with ages 70-and-over by the end of next week,” Kingery predicted, “and we’ll probably start vaccinations in tier 1B.2,” which includes teachers, next Friday. “The state has set aside a separate shipment of vaccines for schools,” he added, so these shots won’t interfere with the regularly scheduled 100 doses offered to community members.
Earlier this week, the Biden Administration announced that it will begin partnering with national pharmacies in select states to distribute vaccines much more widely than before, including at Safeway, CVS/Target, Kroger, which includes City Market, and Walmart/Sam’s Club — which announced that Colorado is one of several states in which it will ramp-up vaccinations. (In this region, Walmarts are located in Montrose, Delta, Grand Junction and Durango.)
Given the small number of shots being distributed in Ouray County — and the urgent need for them — “It’s wonderful that now we’ll have more options for vaccinations,” Francie Tisdel said.
Kingery agreed. “I’d say wherever you can get it sooner, the better,” he said frankly. “If you’re itchin’ to go” and have travel plans, “get it now. If you’re staying home and isolating anyway, we’ll reach you.”
For those who may have decided to get their vaccines someplace else, “If they could let us know, that would be helpful,” he added. “I don’t know how many citizens are on the list” who may have decided to get jabs outside Ouray County. “If people could let us know, that would help,” Kingery said. “It’s one more person we don’t have to reach out to.”
