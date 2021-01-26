Twenty years ago, Paul Major took the job as the Telluride Foundation’s first executive with the hopes he could hold onto it long enough to make a difference with the new nonprofit. The fact that he’s led the foundation for two decades is a pleasant surprise.
“It certainly wasn’t,” the foundation’s president and CEO said when asked if 20 years was his goal. “When I took the job it was more like day to day — I hope I survive, and I hope I don’t get fired. I really didn’t take it with any view other than to hunker down and do the best job I could. That’s how I’ve approached my other jobs I’ve had. Twenty years creeps up on you really fast. I think that’s the amazing thing.”
Major, along with the foundation’s board of directors, recently announced his plan to transition out of his role as foundation CEO.
“It was thoughtful in the sense that I think it’s time for the foundation to change. It’s a community foundation and you don’t want to make it about the person running it. You really want to make it about the community,” he said. “I’ve been here long enough, so it’s a really good time for new leadership. So it’s well timed in the sense that the organization is in great shape. It’s got a great board and great programs and solid donors, so all of the things it needs to make sure it’s well positioned going forward.”
The board formed a special committee that will conduct a national search to find his replacement and a search firm will be selected shortly.
“At our recent board meeting, Paul Major informed us of his upcoming plans to transition out of his role as our CEO,” said Daniel Tishman, the chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. “After more than 20 years and since its inception, Paul has established the Telluride Foundation as one of the country’s top community foundations, not only as a model of how to innovate and solve problems, but as a center for community building and philanthropy.”
Tishman added that the directors were unanimous in their deep appreciation for Major and his leadership.
“We have long admired him, as have others,” Tishman said in a news release. “He has created a tremendous community resource and tackled difficult and complex problems, such as rural economic transition, early childhood education, affordable housing, and expanding broadband access to mention a few. He leaves big shoes to fill.”
Major will remain in his role, per the board’s request, until a successor is hired, which may take up to nine months.
“It always takes much longer than you think, so I suspect a minimum of six months, and hopefully before nine months they’ll be able to find somebody,” he said.
Now, a lot has changed in 20 years, both in the world and at the foundation. Two decades ago, no one could escape Christina Aguilera, Mýa, P!nk and Lil' Kim’s pop anthem “Lady Marmalade,” which dominated the airwaves and television with it’s “Moulin Rouge” inspired video; Brad Pitt was named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, a title many may argue he still holds; and the reality TV show “Survivor” premiered to the masses.
The foundation, as Major put it, has “completely changed,” though it is still doing meaningful work throughout the communities it serves.
“I think all for the better. When I took the job I kept telling people it felt like the right thing in the right place at the right time. Telluride was well positioned. It had a lot of people who were committed to the community and trying to think longer term and taking care of a lot of things that we care about. All of those things were aligned. Part of it is to raise the bar on how we raise money for the community, but also how and where we deploy that money,” he said. “It’s evolved a great deal, obviously, from that seed of an idea of raising money to support a lot of the endemic things in Telluride to going to the community’s in great shape, how do we solve some of the bigger problems out there like housing or food insecurity or broadband expansion.”
The community has made that work doable in a lot of ways, whether its monetary donations or volunteerism, which is what Major will remember the most from his time with the foundation.
“Just experiencing firsthand the generosity of people on all sides. It’s not just people writing checks or people writing very large contributions, but it's the volunteers, it’s the people who work on nonprofit boards. It’s the whole gamut of seeing that generosity. That is incredibly humbling and makes one very proud to be associated with that; people just want to help,” he said. “ … It’s always been there. I think we’ve just magnified it, given it a bigger platform and multiplied it.”
He’s not done just yet, though. The ongoing COVID-19 relief the foundation has provided over the past year has become paramount in helping local families and workers financially survive the pandemic. There are also pending affordable housing projects in Nucla, Norwood and Ridgway that Major plans to see to the finish line.
“Otherwise, no plans,” he said. “I’m planning on staying in Telluride and we’ll say what happens in the future. I’ve told a bunch of people I’m not just looking for another job. It’s hard to beat this job. The bar is set so high at an interesting time like this with interesting people doing interesting work that just taking another foundation job or something it uninteresting, frankly.”
