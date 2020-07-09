Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the revision process for the Town Park master plan is well on its way to eventual completion in the fall. At this point in the journey, which began in February, officials are seeking public input to guide them further as they craft the document that will serve as the roadmap for Town Park uses for the next 15 years.
The revised master plan is being exhaustively contemplated and crafted by Telluride’s Parks & Recreation staff, the town’s hired consultants, members of the Parks and Recreation Commission, with participation from interested members of the public and park users in a series of meetings that have shifted from in-person to the remote Zoom format. The master plan covers not only Town Park proper, but also the River Trail corridor and town’s pocket parks at Oak Street and Spruce Street. Now almost five months into the process, the project is ready for the next round of input from the public as the project consultant, Pedro Campos of Zehren and Associates, has crafted preliminary concepts for improvement “to address the community’s short-term and long-term needs and wants,” according to the ad soliciting this latest round of input. Continued public input and ideas are important to the overall scope and tone of the project, Campos said.
“It’s very important to gather additional public input at this juncture of the master plan update process,” he said. “At this stage we have synthesized the feedback we have heard over the first phases of work in the concept plans for improvements to … not only Town Park, but also the river corridor and Main Street pocket parks. There are ideas for future improvements that we hope are of interest to the community, and we'd love to hear feedback that will help us understand if we are being responsive to the needs of residents, especially as it relates to recreation and improvements that improve every day use of the park.”
The town’s Parks & Recreation director Stephanie Jaquet concurred.
“It is important to obtain public input at this phase of the process to test and confirm the proposed approach and direction to guide future decisions regarding Town Park properties for the next 10 to 15 years,” Jaquet said. The Town Park master plan was last updated in 2005.
The public is encouraged to view the conceptual plans, which are posted in the Town Park kiosk and on the project website, and submit comments via email to Campos at pedroc@zehren.com. There is more information at telluride-co.gov/465/Town-Park-Master-Plan.
Once this round of public comment has been gathered, Jaquet explained the project team will refine the conceptual plans to reflect that input.
“Additionally, the project team will draft the document narrative for further review and discussion,” Jaquet said. “Final master plan document approval and adoption is anticipated for September and October.”
Public input received thus far has already proven valuable to the design team.
“It really helped shape our current concept plans and master plan recommendations,” Campos said. “More recently we have noted a dip in public participation, which is to be expected given the current pandemic and other challenges many are experiencing.”
Given the constraints on in-person gatherings as dictated by public health orders surrounding the pandemic, and while calling current circumstances “extraordinary,” Campos said the team is adapting so as to include as much public feedback as possible.
“We have added additional meetings to the schedule and conducted a Zoom public input webinar that is available online,” he said. “I am also visiting in-person next week and will be spending time at the park properties to continue to evaluate master plan recommendations, engage with the Parks and Recreation Commission and conduct some small focus groups and pop-up events within the constraints of current public health regulations and applying social distancing measures.”
So far, despite hiccups caused by the pandemic, Jaquet said the process is mostly on schedule, though public input has been limited, of late.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public input process for May, which included public meetings, was modified to a remote and virtual format,” she said. “To date, the modified format has not yielded as much public input as expected or desired.”
Campos said that though a little behind, the focus and engagement of Town Park staff and commission members has been unwavering. He praised his colleagues for maintaining a “very high level of commitment, service and quality. … They have remained engaged, provided thoughtful input and guidance, and continue to represent the town's interests very effectively. I feel the community is fortunate to have these individuals involved, and our team is fortunate to be working with them.”
Commission members have long understood the importance of updating the master plan since the beginning.
“First, it's so important to note that the master plan is a visionary document,” JJ Ossola said in February. “What do we, the public, town staff, and the user groups, want our Town Park to look like in 15 years and how do we get there along the way? Town has changed so much since our last 2005 Master Plan, but also stayed the same in so many ways. It's simply time to update that vision and make sure everyone is on the same page moving forward.”
For additional information or questions about the Town Park master plan revision process, contact Jaquet at sjaquet@telluride‐co.gov, or call 970‐728‐5359.
