The Bard's book comes to Telluride

When the local library rushes to inform the public, you know it’s big news.
Yet that — in effect — is what the Wilkinson Public Library has done on its Event Calendar, where a listing for today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. begins, “Yes, there will be an actual copy of the First Folio at this presentation.”
It appears there have been questions about this.
It’s hard to overstate the importance of Shakespeare’s First Folio — and residents of Telluride know it.
“Imagine the world of literature without ‘All the world’s a stage,’ without ‘Beware the Ides of March,’ and Brutus stabbing Caesar; without Malvolio’s yellow stockings and cross-garters; without Cleopatra in her infinite variety and Lady Macbeth in her dark charisma,” the Guardian wrote of the First Folio. “That would be the world” without this seminal book, which contains fully half of Shakespeare’s plays and was published several years after his death.
Telluride is besotted with the Bard: Shakespeare in the Park recently celebrated its 33rd season with a production of “Hamlet” on the Town Park Stage (and initially published, along with “As You Like It,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth,” “The Tempest” and 13 more of Shakespeare’s plays, in the First Folio).
The American Academy of Bookbinding — a flagship program of the Ah Haa School for the Arts — marks 30 years “of creativity, possibility and joy in the art and craft of bookbinding” with several events in town this weekend. It made sense to team up with Telluride’s own library, and the Folger Shakespeare Library, to host a look at, and discussion of, one of the greatest books in history.
About 750 copies of the folio were originally published, and some 235 are known to remain, including 82 in the Folger’s collection.
Tonight (Thursday), from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Wilkinson’s Program Room, there will be an opportunity for the public to see one of the folios up close, listen to a presentation, and then chat and ask questions of visiting conservators, including Renate Mesmer, Head of Conservation and Preservation at the Folger Library (and an instructor at AAB); Steven Galbraith, Curator of Books at the Folger and Early and Modern Books and Manuscripts at Ohio State Univerity; and Bibliographical Society of America President Caroline Duroselle-Melish.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Malarie Clark, the Ah Haa School’s director of marketing and communication, said of the public celebration that begins at the Wilkinson, and continues through Saturday in the AAB’s own repository of history, the Old Stone Building on 117 N. Willow Street. Constructed in 1900 and “first used as a livery stable and assay office and then by Old Step-and-a-Half Adams, the local undertaker,” the building became home to the AAB a century later, in 2000.
The folio presentation Thursday should appeal to passionate Shakespeare aficionados and history buffs, but an event Friday showcases the more whimsical side of publishing, when letterpress artist Monica Larson — also a guest of the AAB — will station her “world-famous bicycle-mounted vintage, clamshell printing press” at Gondola Plaza on Oak Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and proffer free, letter-pressed sonnets “fresh off the press” to passersby.
On Saturday — again from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — the AAB will host a final celebratory event for the public: an Open House for all ages at the book-bindery on Willow Street with international book artists, binders and “conservators from the Library of Congress,” Clark said. “They’ll be giving demonstrations and talking about their craft. There will be things you can touch, and play with, and activities for kiddos” (all ages are welcome). The First Folio presentation may be “focused on bibliophiles,” and lovers of the Bard, but the Friday and Saturday events offer more visceral, hands-on learning opportunities.
In an age of Kindles and tiny glowing screens, reading books, and publishing books, and the art of bookbinding, all endure (the internationally-known AAB is one of the few places students can earn a diploma in the art of bookbinding). “We are bound to each other and the future of bookbinding,” a new giving campaign — the AAB’s first ever — points out. To learn more about the American Academy of Bookbinding, or to make a donation, visit bookbindingacademy.org.
