Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine has already had far-reaching effects, including here in the United States. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is banning Russian oil imports, which comes after America, and many countries around the world, imposed sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s Russia in an effort to cripple his economy.
“Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden said during Tuesday’s announcement, according to the Associated Press.
The imports have been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the incursion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia's ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
Biden said the U.S. was acting in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies and who he acknowledged may not be able to join in immediately. The announcement marked the latest Biden attempt at cutting off Russia from much of the global economy and ensuring that the Ukraine invasion is a strategic loss for Putin, even if he manages to seize territory.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” Biden said.
In a recent interview with the Daily Planet before Biden’s latest sanction was announced, Dr. John Prunskis, who has owned property in Telluride over the years and currently serves as an honorary consul to Lithuania, said the ban on Russian oil was necessary, if America wanted to impact Putin’s pockets. But America must increase its oil and gas production as well, though rising gas prices moving forward are a result of forgoing the Russian imports.
“One of the solutions right now is to ramp up production of oil, gas and everything as much as possible to supply the world market so they don’t depend on Putin so much,” he said.
Since the conflict in Ukraine started, Prunskis has had “daily contact” with officials in Lithuania and Ukraine. The son of Lithuanian immigrants, his grandparents were placed in Soviet Gulag camps under Joseph Stalin.
“My grandfather perished there. My grandmother managed to escape,” Prunskis said, adding that he grew up in an active anti-Soviet family in Chicago before a successful career as a physician. He also eventually became a member of the Lithuanian Parliament and World Lithuanian Community Commission.
Putin’s current actions are eerily similar to Adolf Hitler’s during the rise of Nazi Germany at the dawn of World War II.
“As we know, World War II started with the Germans and Russians dividing Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. And no one got involved. France didn’t get involved. England didn’t get involved. They felt bad for those countries. Very similar to today, with the exception that there wasn’t any armed resistance, or minimal,” he explained. “ … That’s a little bit of what’s happening today. There are certain similarities here that people are watching.”
America didn’t get involved in the war until the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. There have been whispers about the potential start of World War III in his talks with Lithuanian officials, Prunskis said, though no one is necessarily seriously preparing for such a catastrophic conflict, as not all the world powers are directly involved at this point.
“The former chief of staff of the army of Lithuania is convinced that World War III has already started. I know this guy and he’s not one to speak in hyperbole. He’s a very level-headed person. His opinion is World War III has already started,” he added.
While government-imposed sanctions against Russia are certainly necessary, Prunskis explained that Ukraine is in dire need of weapons from its political allies as the army there, as well as many civilians, continue to push back against the Russian invasion.
“As far as my contacts day to day, the main thing they need today is weapons. It’s just that simple. They need weapons,” he said. “The other main thing is there is no indication that Putin has changed his mind. He wants to re-establish the Soviet Sphere, which means Poland, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia. He’s said that was the biggest tragedy of his lifetime was when the Soviet influence and the Soviet Sphere in Europe collapsed. He’s not going to stop at Ukraine. He’s told us that. He’s told us. This is really the battle for Europe. … Is it World War III? Of course not, because China and India are not really actively engaged.”
The daily images of Russia’s attacks on civilian targets and the accompanying carnage, including the people fleeing their homeland in terror and elderly residents deciding to take up arms against their invaders, are hard to watch. The tragedy of war, sometimes shared in real time via social media, is ugly and heartbreaking, but seeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dispatches from the front lines — he’s refused to flee the country and instead stay and fight — is also overwhelmingly inspiring during such a somber time.
“I think the toughest part right now is just watching the news every day and the suffering that’s raining down on the Ukrainian people. That’s hard to take. It’s like if we invaded Canada. How crazy is that? Civilian targets are now being bombed. Putin has his back against the wall. He knows if he doesn’t win this war he’s going to be executed or tried as a war criminal, so he’s all in,” Prunskis said. “What do you think of that president? He’s got something made of steel, if you know what I mean. When the United States offered to get him out, he said, I don’t need a ride, I need weapons. On many levels, it’s extremely inspiring. I mean, he’s there. … These are the things that give you a chill up your spine or tear in your eye. The inspiration of the people, it’s tragic at the same time that his has to occur.”
While many people are providing support to Ukraine in any way they can, Prunskis also urged Americans to reach out to their local state representatives and request their support of the embattled country, which he has been doing himself. He’s encouraged to see seemingly everyone supporting Ukraine, especially since there were questions about the mounting tensions leading up to the Russian attack.
“Were people going to view this as another annexation of Crimea? Or were they going to view it as just a war in eastern Ukraine? Or where they going to view it a different way?” he said. “And as we know since he’s attacked Ukraine on all three sides, most people are extremely supportive of Ukraine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.