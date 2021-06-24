The 40th Telluride Wine Festival has postponed their festivities from this, its traditional weekend, to the fourth week of September 2021, due to uncertainties concerning large social gatherings and availability of vaccines when planning the event in March.
The date shift of this year’s wine festival will transform the June gathering, filled with a collection of winemaker mavens, into “a very different festival,” according to Telluride Wine Festival director Laurel Robinson.
June is the time of wine sharing and food pairings for winemakers, while September is the time for harvest, the winemaker's “favorite” time of the year, Robinson said. The festival team has had to adjust its program accordingly.
“I have been remaking the Telluride wine festival. It's been turning into kind of an upscale festival where people come and we try to educate them on really good wine and really nice food and where it comes from,” Robinson said. “All of these winemakers are artists and if they can tell their stories, then people will buy their wine. We want to get that passion across to attendees who buy wine so that they choose, it's just like farm to table, they use their money to help people who are doing good stuff, the winemakers.”
This year, however, Robinson is planning to bring in wine distributors to “represent” the wineries and share their new wine products and accessories, including wine coolers. Although the Telluride Autumn Classic, happening on the same weekend, and the Telluride Wine Festival are not collaborating, Robinson anticipates an overlap in event attendees. She is encouraging the distributors to bring all “new products” and “off-the-wall stuff” that they’ve never brought before, as a trial for this potentially melded audience.
While the festival will still be a “great opportunity to taste a wide variety of wines,” it will likely be less personal and resemble more of a “commercial fair” than it has in the past, film writer and co-director of the festival in 2019 Jill Brooke explained. She added that despite distributors' comprehensive knowledge of the wines they sell, winemakers have unparalleled hands-on knowledge that cultivates a more intimate feel.
September’s wine festival will still hold their fabled Grand Tasting spectacle, though with wine distributors instead of the winemakers themselves, across Mountain Village on Friday and Saturday. Robinson is looking forward to observing the Telluride Autumn Classic’s art display, while engaging with attendees and wine experts at the vast tasting lineup.
“What we perform is a niche in the wine festival industry. We are not so big that people line up at tables and get a glass of wine, we’re small enough that people go to the table, talk to the winemaker, hear the story and actually get to know the wine and winemaker,” Robinson said. “None of the other wine festivals are small enough that they can do that and so we're trying to capitalize on that, and continue to do that.”
The two components of September’s festival include a free, two-day wine tasting, from Colorado wineries in Elks Park, and VIP experiences.
Robinson is working to partner with local chefs from La Marmotte and Will Nolan from Little House, to have them create “exquisite” courses and pop-up seminars for VIP attendees.
“Education is a huge part of my festival,” Robinson explained. “We usually have seminars all day, everyday, we bring amazing wineries, winemakers to talk. It's about tasting things differently. We do lunch, we bring in chefs from all over the world and they make food and they talk about how they made this, or why they do it this way.”
The main goal of the festival is twofold: educating attendees about wine pairings, selections and creators, and sparking relationships between wineries and potential new consumers, according to Brooke.
She added that each year, Robinson has brought new local, national and international wineries that have “fabulous things to offer.”
“The concept of the wine festival is an awesome one and Telluride is a beautiful setting. It started 40 years ago with a small group of diehard oenophiles who really believed in the area and in wine, and wanted to share their knowledge," Brooke said.
Robinson is also hoping to launch a weekly summer WineXperiences series starting in July. Each week, pods of 10 individuals would unwind into a Monday through Wednesday mini-festival gathering, in which three to four winemakers and one to two local chefs would curate tasteful food pairings and dialogue.
“The stories of food … people don't make a lot of money off it, they do it because they love it, they really want to create the best thing that they can. That's what the festival is. We’re trying to do the best that we can with no money, just people working really hard to make this thing happen and trying to bring stories in a different way,’ Robinson said.
“We try to bring the food and wine stories to people in Telluride. It doesn’t change the world, it just makes people understand a little bit more about what goes into stuff that they eat, which is important to me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.