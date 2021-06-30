When Mountain Village Town Council made the decision in May to notify the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) of its plan to terminate its intergovernmental agreement with the organization, questions about SMRHA’s future arose from its other two partners — the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County.
Both entities have separately discussed their relationship with SMRHA moving forward. This week, Telluride Town Council and the Board of County Commissioners have decided to restructure their partnership in continuing to work with SMRHA, according to county manager Mike Bordogna.
“I was able to connect with (Telluride’s town manager) Ross Herzog (Tuesday). I know the Town of Telluride discussed a similar topic to what the commissioners discussed last week. I was given direction to move forward in seeing if there was a partnership interest with the Town of Telluride in continuing with the regional housing authority. I have received confirmation that they are, so Ross and I are working out final details of a budget and employee structure,” Bordogna said during Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting. “Then we will come back to both respective boards to understand if there are any changes in priorities to what is established. I anticipate coming back to you at next week’s meeting with the basics of those details. I think that this is encouraging and continuing in the right direction of having a partnership organization that can help new residents, existing locals navigate the various deed restrictions, and opportunities to rent and purchase housing.
“I don’t know whether or not (Telluride Town Council) discussed this in executive session or not, so I don’t want to share any more details from their meeting other than it is looking as though we have the go ahead to work out a partnership with the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County to continue the regional housing authority.”
The board, along with Bordogna, agreed that a new partnership, whatever that may end up looking like, is welcome news, given the recent uncertainty.
“In my mind it is very good news. I know there was some concern after Mountain Village’s notice to withdraw. As we all know, they’re continuing through the end of this year, given the contract that we’re all in. We will have a new structure organization proposal to present to you and the Town of Telluride before you make a final decision on your continued participation in the regional housing authority, but good news for now,” Bordogna said.
During its May 20 regular meeting, Mountain Village council members decided to approve the creation of a town housing department, complete with a new housing director position, as well as a deed-restriction program. County officials have had similar talks about creating a housing director position, though no formal decisions have been made either way at this point.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper inquired about the possibility Wednesday.
“What about the county housing director position? Have you had any more time to think about that? Where are you going with that?” she asked Bordogna.
He explained he’s been focusing on the new SMRHA partnership with Telluride, but can also put together more information about a potential county housing director position.
“I know that is something you and I have spoken about. I have been focused on, because it will be heavily influenced whether or not we continue with the regional housing authority, the types of duties and responsibilities we assess to that position. I have not moved forward at all with designing a position or bringing it to the board’s consideration at this point,” he said. “I plan to continue to work out with a revised housing authority how we might change the deliverables or the focus with a smaller organization that’s most likely to happen before moving forward with creating a new housing director position. I’d be curious if you or the board concurs with that idea or if you wish for me to start looking at creating an additional position.”
Cooper explained she expects SMRHA to serve a similar role as it does now, which is more administrative than anything else, but a county housing director could take more of lead, like a project manager or supervisor, on potential affordable housing opportunities.
“I appreciate waiting to figure out what SMRHA is. I am fully confident if SMRHA continues that its role will be more administrative. I do not anticipate it at all, unless the county goes at it alone, for SMRHA to step into the role of developer, or a more proactive role of land banking for affordable housing,” she added. “The housing director position I’m looking for is more a project manager who could step into some of these discussions and really start to figure out what needs to be done to either consider some of these options or not, but they’re in limbo right now, and a couple of them are just waiting on our participation. In this housing market, we don’t have time to wait. We want to move ahead in a smart way, if we do choose to move ahead.”
The county has the chance to secure some affordable housing projects, Cooper said, and it would be best to initiate them sooner rather than later, especially since most require partnering with landowners.
Bordogna said he would provide several job descriptions to the board as soon as possible, as the commissioners agreed to send him information about what they’re looking for a potential housing director.
“There is not a common mold for this position that I know of,” he said in explaining that counties around the state have such positions, but responsibilities vary.
