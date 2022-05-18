The Mountain Village Design Review Board Tuesday afternoon again reviewed the proposed hotel project on Lot 161 CR and the adjoining Pond Lots near the Village Center.
Two separate special meetings were scheduled, including the board’s initial architectural review of the Sketch Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) application followed by a public hearing.
Town attorney David McConaughy explained the first meeting did not include any formal action or vote, but instead should focus on any additional architecture site planning and the current proposed design.
“Under the (community development code), DRB members should provide comments and general guidance, but that’s considered non-binding and doesn’t necessarily reflect how you’re going to vote,” he said.
Presentations by town staff and the applicant, Merrimac Fort Partners LLC, were the focus of the initial design review board meeting, which allowed board members to ask questions and make suggestions.
Michelle Haynes — the town’s planning and development services director, as well as housing director — first laid out the approval process, which still includes a final approval step following Tuesday’s review. Town council will also need to eventually consider and approve the project.
The project currently includes plans for 37 condos, 50 efficiency lodge units, 46 branded hotel residences and 3,000 square feet of deed-restricted housing. The affordable housing component hasn’t been decided upon or specifically conceptualized, but the applicant has previously explained plans for dorms. Food and beverage spaces, a ballroom, spa and retails shops are also included as part of the project, which is most likely going to be a Four Seasons hotel.
Dev Motwani, president and CEO of Merrimac Ventures, and his partner Nadim Ashi, of Fort Partners, have worked with the company before in opening Florida’s Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale. Ashi also owns the Four Seasons Palm Beach and the Four Seasons Surf Club in Surfside, Florida.
“That is our primary brand and the only one right now that we are talking to. Of course, we can’t force anyone to do anything, so down the road, we would want some flexibility, but would only be looking at something similar in terms of five-star nature in quality,” Motwani said Tuesday.
He added Four Seasons representatives have visited Mountain Village to see the site near the Village Center and they’re “excited about it.”
“Between the partnership we currently have four operating Four Seasons properties and another three or four in development, including this one,” Motwani said.
During the presentation from town staff, Haynes and senior planner Amy Ward listed 11 conditions, including landscaping and lighting plans, garbage management, consideration of the nearby riparian area of Gorrono Creek, and access to a pedestrian trail along the site.
One aspect of the project that was not initially listed as a condition, but has been discussed at length by both board members and residents throughout the process is the requested maximum building height of 95.1 feet.
“As it was pointed out by staff, we made significant design changes between the first conceptual hearing and the last conceptual hearing, and those were all based upon the comments of this board, so we thank you for that,” he said, adding “ … We really changed the entire look and feel of the building to incorporate (reduced height). That was a direct reaction to some public comments as well as your comments. We really tried to focus those reductions.”
The proposed size of the project is consistent with other hotels and residences near the core, Motwani said.
Regarding the landscaping and accompanying public plaza, a water fountain that was proposed in previous concepts was removed.
“We also eliminated the water feature that we had in the plaza. We understood the sensitivity around water usage here. While we thought it was a great element and experience, we certainly were sensitive to those comments and eliminated that entirely from the design,” Motwani said.
During the presentation, photos and highlights from other Four Seasons properties were shown, as Motwani explained that the team is committed to make the Mountain Village project fit within the community.
“We really our a design-focused team. We really try to go above and beyond even their brand standards and really set the bar even within the Four Seasons ecosphere, in terms of what we’re delivery. That’s certainly our intention here,” he said.
A local Four Seasons should have a “mountain feel given the rustic nature of this community,” he added.
“As I was told on my first trip, getting dressed up is wearing a North Face and your nicest pair of jeans. We certainly want to have that feel, but at an elevated level. We want to create cozy spaces, not only for our residents and guests, but the community at large,” Motwani said.
The retail, bars, restaurants and spas would be open to the public.
After the presentations, board member Greer Garner asked Motwani if there is a possibility that the Four Seasons won’t ultimately be involved in the project and how that may impact the design.
“In a general sense, curiosity, if you don’t get the operator that you think you’re going to get, will that change the design? Will there be significant changes, is what I’m wondering,” she said.
A Letter of Intent from the Four Seasons was previously presented to the board. Motwani said that everything in the current design is up to Four Seasons’ specifications.
“It’s finalized if we have this design. We’re in constant communication. In fact, I’ll be texting them as we get out of here,” he said.
Board member Ellen Kramer brought up the affordable-housing aspect, which is currently more than the town requires for a project of the size proposed by Merrimac Fort Partners LLC. The applicant will also make a financial contribution to the town’s housing fund, Haynes explained.
Kramer pointed out that 3,000 square feet seems scarce for jobs the property would generate.
“I’m very concerned about the workforce housing, which at 3,000 square feet, is, I don’t know, like 15 people, which is not nearly enough. I think that it’s inadequate for a building of the size that’s going to employ 200 people or more. I’m very concerned about that,” she said.
Other board comments focused on the building materials used, outdoor lighting, pedestrian pathways and maneuverability, and parking.
The presentations given in the first meeting were also part of the second meeting’s record, which included a 4-3 vote to approve the Sketch SPUD, though not before adding five more conditions.
Several community members spoke during the second meeting’s public hearing as well. For more on the public hearing component and design review board vote, see the Friday edition of the Daily Planet.
