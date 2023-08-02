Team tackles Denali to raise awareness for military PTSD, suicide

A team of three active-duty service members and one veteran attempted to conquer Denali in June to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide rates among military members and veterans.
The team was led by Nucla-born Jason Howell, an active-duty Green Beret, who has extensive mountaineering experience that includes summiting Mount Everest in 2022.
Suicide rates among active-duty military members are at an all-time high and have been increasing at an alarmingly steady rate.
A report by the Department of Defense found the number of suicides across the active-duty military increased from 75 in the first quarter of 2022 to 94 in the first quarter of 2023.
The Army experienced the highest increase in suicides, where 49 service members died by suicide in the first three months of 2023.
The statistics for military veterans are no less shocking. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45.
“Every one of us have buddies who have lost their lives not down range, but here at home,” Howell said. “A lot of guys do this job for more than 20 years and it becomes their identity. After they leave the military, they have no purpose. They lose focus and it’s easy to find yourself in a dark place.”
Howell, who has faced his own struggles with mental health, joined Green Beret Racing, a nonprofit that aims to find meaningful, fulfilling outlets for service members and veterans. Green Beret Racing seeks to curb the high suicide rate through competition, community and purpose, and exposure to events that might otherwise be unattainable to the average hobbyist.
Howell said more than $18,000 was raised by Green Beret Racing in support of his Mount Everest expedition.
“I was astounded by how many people came out to support it,” he said. “I saw firsthand the good it can do and how it helps people.”
Directly following Howell’s successful summit of Mount Everest in October 2022, Green Beret Racing Executive Director Nick Merrick pitched him the idea of getting together a team to conquer Denali.
Howell agreed with the condition that he could hand select his team: Active-duty Green Berets Bobby Haran and Wade Curtis and Army veteran Angela Walter.
Denali, otherwise known as Mount McKinley, is located in Alaska and is the tallest mountain in North America at 20,310 feet. It is an exceptionally difficult climb with a summiting success rate of approximately 54%.
The mountain is known to create unique weather because of its geographic isolation and the elevation difference between the base and summit, which affects atmospheric flow. This means climbers should expect high winds and cold temperatures year-round.
The team arrived at Denali’s base camp at the beginning of June and what followed was record-breaking snowfall and bone-chilling temperatures as they started their ascent.
Howell said high winds and poor visibility consistently ravaged the mountain as they climbed, carrying about 130 pounds of gear between them.
Three of the four team members are military mountaineering instructors for the Special Operations Mountain Warfare Training Center on Fort Carson.
Howell described himself as “fueled by teamwork,” of which there was plenty during the expedition.
Things were smooth at the start of the climb, but after inclement weather set in, they were forced to stay put for two days as the mountain received about four and a half feet of snow. On June 9, there was a break in the weather, and the team attempted to make a push to 14-Camp at 14,200 feet.
While ascending a stretch of terrain known as Motorcycle Hill, which has an approximate elevation gain of 1,000 feet, Walter started losing the feeling in her feet.
“We both suffer from Raynaud’s disease,” Howell said. “For us, it can be life threatening, so we are cognizant of it.” Raynaud’s disease causes some areas of the body, specifically fingers and toes, to feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress.
“Once we topped out, we were exposed to very high winds,” Howell said, which he suspected were gusting about 60 miles per hour. “The ambient temperature was well below zero.”
Howell made the decision for the team to return to the previous camp at 11,200 feet and Walter’s feet continued to get worse as the time passed.
“Angela started experiencing headaches and lethargy,” Howell said. “The next morning, she said her feet were completely numb.”
The team had a group discussion about how to proceed and decided it wouldn’t be safe for Walter to continue any further on the mountain.
While Haran and Curtis continued toward 14-Camp, Howell assisted Walter as she returned to base camp.
Skiing is the quickest way down the mountain and what the team agreed to, but it can be especially dangerous because skiers move fast through crevasse-laced terrain.
At around 10,000 feet, Howell said they got caught in a white out with zero visibility.
“You lose your equilibrium and balance,” he said. “At times, I thought we were skiing on a low-angle descent and actually, I was standing still.”
Howell and Walter were forced to stop at approximately 9,000 feet because the weather continued to deteriorate. Over the next 24 hours, the mountain received more than seven feet of snow.
Finally, on June 12, Howell and Walter arrived safely at base camp.
Walter, who recounted her experience in a blog post, described the expedition as “the toughest thing I’ve ever set out to do.”
“I felt betrayed by my body, even though nature was just doing what nature does,” Walter said. “I was simply unlucky enough to have been caught in the crosshairs while at the base of North America’s tallest mountain.”
Walter continued to reflect on the bittersweet experience, adding, “Though I was ultimately defeated by the mountain, he helped me win a battle in life by making me so much more than I was before.”
With Walter off the mountain, on June 14, Howell turned back to make an attempt at the summit. “I planned to do a solo single push from base camp to link up with the others,” he said.
The temperature leaving base camp was a comfortable 78 degrees, but when Howell reached 8,500 feet, it plummeted to about 25 degrees. At the top of Motorcycle Hill, where Walter turned back, the temperature was 30 degrees below zero.
Climbing through the night, the ambient light from Alaska’s midnight sun allowed Howell to see relatively well despite rejoining his teammates at 14-Camp at approximately 2:45 a.m.
“This time, my hands and feet were very cold,” Howell said. He slept for a few meager hours with Nalgene bottles filled with hot water on his feet and stomach.
Howell said when he woke up, he noticed his middle and pinky fingers on his left hand were completely black down to the first joint: Frostbite.
“I immediately started to self-reflect,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m better than this.’ You start getting frustrated with yourself.”
A Denali National Park ranger warned Howell to turn back or risk losing his fingers.
“I made the decision to stay, right or wrong, probably wrong,” Howell said.
On June 17, the weather was overcast with heavy precipitation in the forecast, which was expected to continue throughout the following day.
The team discussed their options. They had already been on the mountain for two weeks and Haran did not feel comfortable attempting to summit with the bleak weather forecast.
Howell pulled the plug on the expedition. “We are a climbing team,” he said. “It’s decision making, It’s team dynamic. The summit is the goal, but the priority is always to come back home.”
Howell and his team skied overnight to base camp, which took about five hours, he said.
Though they were not able to summit Denali, Howell has fond memories of the expedition that outshines those on Mount Everest.
“Everest doesn’t mean as much to me because it was a solo trip,” he said. “This whole experience was powerful and rewarding because of what we did and the decisions we made.”
And for those wondering, Howell didn’t end up losing his fingers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.