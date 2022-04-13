The traditional way to secure health insurance is through an employer.
Yet an increasing number of Coloradans are taking a different route, purchasing coverage instead through the state’s marketplace. By early March, according to Connect for Health Colorado, nearly 205,000 residents had secured coverage for calendar year 2022 on the state’s exchange instead of through their jobs. It was a record number of sign-ups, for so early in the year, “a milestone” that wasn’t reached for 2021 coverage until last July.
Colorado has been a leader when it comes to offering special sign-up periods for those who lack coverage (a recent Disaster Relief Special Enrollment Period, for those impacted by the Marshall Fire or the COVID-19 pandemic, ended March 16).
Now uninsured residents have a new chance to secure coverage for the remainder of this year, thanks to a state law passed in 2020: by checking a box on their state tax form indicating they would like to learn more, they qualify for a special enrollment period.
“On your state tax form there’s a little check-box, with a sentence asking if you or someone in your household is uninsured and would like to learn more about low-cost coverage,” Monica Caballeros, a spokesman for Connect for Health Colorado, explained. “It’s a really easy way to get the process started: so many people don’t even know they qualify, or how to learn more.”
A checked-box results in the arrival of “either a notice via email, or a letter by mail,” Caballeros added. Depending on your income, uninsured filers will qualify either for coverage on the state’s exchange or will be “connected with First Colorado,” the state’s medicaid program.
“This is an exciting opportunity to help even more Coloradans get covered,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera has said of the new program, “and I encourage all those who are eligible to mark the box on their 2021 tax returns and learn more.”
“Now is the time to act,” Caballeros said. “Those enhanced subsidies that are part of the federal Covid relief package are still in effect. Four out of five of our customers can find a plan for $25 or less in monthly premiums. We don’t know if these subsidies will return for next year, and if they don’t, while people can still save money by purchasing insurance on the exchange, those savings won’t be as significant. We know a lot of people will lose their coverage if these subisides aren’t extended: our policy folks estimate that 76 percent of enrollees will see reduced financial support, and more than 25,000 could lose their coverage altogether.”
The special offer to purchase coverage when you file your taxes does not extend past Monday, April 18 (the date taxes are due to be filed this year). “But don’t be worried if you missed the boat” and neglected to check the box on your tax form if you are uninsured, Caballeros added. “Give us a call. We might be able to help find a special enrollment program that you qualify for and don’t know about.”
“We’re going to keep finding ways to help people enroll outside of the regular period,” she added frankly, “until they can do it year-round.”
