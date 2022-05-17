Thousands of Americans participated in women's marches in towns across the country over the weekend, including Telluride. Women of all ages, as well as men, gathered in front of the courthouse at 10 a.m. Saturday for the local Women's March. Orchestrated by the Telluride High School's Democrats of America (HSDA) and Telluride's Progressive Women's Caucus, high school seniors Lily Doyle and Lulu Pumayalli led a group of around 70 down Main Street.
Doyle provided chants, including "My body my choice" and "Hey, hey, mister, mister, keep your laws off my sister," in English, while Pumayalli repeated them in Spanish. Some onlookers stared, while others whooped and hollered.
The group then assembled in Elks Park, where attendees and organizers spoke to the crowd from atop a picnic table.
"Part of my journey and part of the reason I'm here organizing this event is because I've chosen to educate myself and chosen to learn about what it means to be a woman and what it means to have respect for myself. … The more you can do to educate yourself on this topic and educate yourself about your rights as a woman is really amazing and beautiful. Thank you, guys, for coming here," Doyle said during her speech in Elks Park.
The Telluride march was a recent development. Last week, Pumayalli and Doyle started looking around for a march to patriciate in, but couldn’t find anything happening locally, so the two 18-year-olds decided to organize one in town themselves. They were even able to secure a last-minute police escort and permit to march in the street.
Fellow high schoolers, mothers and young children shared experiences, thoughts and wisdom atop the table. Poems by Maya Angelou and Rupi Kaur were read aloud for all to hear.
Becca Markley, who identified herself as a "mother of four by choice," emphasized the importance of using the terminology "health care" when talking about abortion.
"We are surrounded by trigger states. Colorado will absorb the responsibility for health care for women, and while that seems like something that we're happy to honor and take care of, it's not fair. It's not right. It's health care," Markley said.
Eight-year-old Camille Skinner, dressed in long-sleeved purple pajamas with white stripes, then climbed onto the table with her friend.
"We have the right to control our bodies, like, I put on pajamas this morning and didn't take them off," Camille said, as the crowd cheered and chuckled.
Some attendees carried hand-made signs with phrases like "HER BODY HER CHOICE" and "We are the granddaughters of all the witches you were never able to burn."
Pumayalli and Doyle recently turned 18 but have attended marches before sharing their voices through voting. They spoke about the importance of participating, especially for those unable to vote.
"I definitely think events like this and other marches, in general, bring our community together and create connections. I'm looking around right now at the march, and I can tell people are speaking and making connections, and that's how we get to learn about each other and share opinions, share our culture, share gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, all this stuff that matters," Pumayalli said.
According to the New York Times, more than 450 marches across the country were set to take place on Saturday. The marches were held in response to the recent leaked Supreme Court draft that seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade over two weeks ago.
With such short notice, Jessica Heady, Doyle’s mom and a teacher at Telluride High School, was surprised and impressed with the number of people that showed up Saturday morning.
"The reality is that women are the ones that have to figure all that out, whether a man is going to participate or not in raising children. I think part of that is more education, about how to really take care of themselves and how to really honor their bodies," Heady said. "We have a progressive community. We need to make sure that the heart of Telluride keeps beating, even in the face of some pretty dramatic changes that are coming to this area, and make sure that we keep in mind women's voices in decision-making and leadership."
