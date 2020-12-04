The COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts are reaching alarming levels in San Miguel County. Public health officials reported the highest single day total for new positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Thursday’s positives totaled 31 with an additional five cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total COVID cases among residents to date to 242.
Additionally, wastewater treatment numbers have doubled week-over-week with 1,640,490 copies of SARS-CoV-2 per liter detected in this week’s tests. This is also a record number for wastewater COVID detection since testing and analysis began in early September. Wastewater surveillance is expected to lead diagnostic tests by a week given what is known about viral dynamics in individuals and fecal shedding. For reference, county positives were relatively low in September when wastewater samples were detecting tens of thousands of COVID copies.
“The facts are clear. The spread of COVID is not slowing and this virus is radically persistent,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “These next two weeks are critical. Stay home. We need to work together now by not gathering or being with others indoors. We risk losing community members and local businesses. I, again, implore our residents to change how we are looking at this virus.”
With Thursday’s record spike in positive cases and wastewater copies exceeding 1.5 million, public health is closely monitoring regional COVID data and will release an analysis of diagnostic testing in comparison to wastewater numbers in the coming weeks.
In response to community input surrounding regulation of Level Red: Severe Risk protocol, public health has established a COVID Safety Concern Form to enable public health to better monitor compliance with measures such as the necessary use of face masks, proper physical distance in public spaces and guidance for various industries such as restaurants and retail. The form can be found on the San Miguel County COVID page in both English and Spanish.
Public health has confirmed 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Dec. 2 -3. Of these cases, 28 are residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. There have been 242 total COVID cases among residents to date with 35 active cases.
The latest cases from Thursday are: 80-year-old male, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 78-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 76-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 74-year-old female, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 73-year-old, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 63-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; 62-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 58-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 52-year-old male, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 51-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 46-year-old male, nonresident, symptomatic, social; 43-year-old male, resident, asymptomatic, social; 42-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; 39-year-old female, resident, asymptomatic, social; 38-year-old female, nonresident, asymptomatic, household; 38-year-old female, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 37-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; 37-year-old male, resident, asymptomatic, social; 36-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household; 35-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household; 35-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, workplace; 35-year-old male, nonresident, asymptomatic, travel; 33-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, social; 31-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household; 30-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; 29-year-old female, resident symptomatic, community; 27-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household; 27-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 26-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 26-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; 25-year-old female, resident, asymptomatic, household; 24-year-old female, resident, asymptomatic, travel; 17-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household;15-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household; 11-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, travel; 9-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, household.
Friday’s scheduled update was delayed while public health officials completed notification of the numerous, additional cases. The Daily Planet will publish the Friday update online at telluridenews.com.
To view the county’s COVID-19 dashboard and other metrics, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
