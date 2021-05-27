Jazz is a go. The 44th Telluride Jazz Festival announced its 2021 lineup this week for the three-day gathering Aug. 13-15, and what a relief the news is to fans of this little gem of a festival. One by one, the summer music festivals are returning to their traditional dates on the calendar, a welcome and obvious sign that post-pandemic life is achieving some semblance of normal.
Jazz fest, which is produced by SBG Productions, was successful in keeping most of its 2020 lineup intact. Two of last year’s would-be headliners, however, were unable to return this summer. In place of the Beach Boys and The Blind Boys of Alabama, Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, and Robert Glasper will assume top of the bill status for 2021, joining the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
For SBG head honcho, Steve Gumble, he and his staff are grateful to be getting back to work after 2020’s pandemic cancellations of, well, everything.
“I couldn't be more thrilled to be back in the office and working towards building a top-notch and safe Telluride Jazz Festival and Telluride Blues & Brews Festival experience,” Gumble said. “Last year was too long, way too quiet, and my team and I are now looking forward to lots of incredible live music this August and September.”
SBG will be announcing its Blues & Brews lineup next week.
The August weekend in Telluride Town Park will be filled with the sounds of The Budos Band, The Hot Sardines, The Dip, Poncho Sanchez, Kelly Finnegan and The Atonements, Bonerama, Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, Catherine Russell, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Crescent Super Band, Pete Muller and Kindred Souls, and more. Latin, West Coast, straight-ahead, gospel, funk, neo-soul rhythm and blues, and N’awlins’ finest make this year’s festival more diverse than ever.
Gumble said that between his 2020 acts that were able to rebook for 2021 and new additions, the Jazz lineup is solid.
“Including rollover bookings from last year and some new additions, the 2021 Jazz lineup came together to be lively and dynamic,” he said. “Tickets are flying out the door, and we can’t wait to see everyone in the park.”
The headliners alone are worth the price of admission. Robert Glasper is a true heavyweight. The Grammy-winning pianist burst onto the scene at just 24 years of age with “Mood,” a mix of original compositions and jazz standards. He got his chops touring as a sideman for Christian McBride, Roy Hargrove and Terence Blanchard. Glasper has since established himself as an artist of extraordinary vision. His 2013 Grammy-winning record, “Black Radio,” was nothing short of an affirmation that his adept collaborations, genre-defying compositions, and astute assemblage of the jazz, soul and hip hop musicians was going to reshape modern jazz.
Galactic is well loved in Telluride. This time around, the band is touring with featured vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, whose work with Tank and the Bangas put her on the musical map. Joseph enhances Galactic’s genre-defying palette with her silky vocals and confident stage presence. Trying to label Galactic’s sound is nigh on impossible.
“I’ve never been able to put a label on what we do,” saxophonist Ben Ellman said. “I could say it’s funk, or I could say it’s R&B or jazz or whatever else, but really, it’s all of that.”
And what would the fest be without its day of celebration for all things Crescent City? Preservation Hall Jazz Band comes to the valley cloaked in a storied history and an infectious, dance-inciting, brassy groove. Named for the fabled venue in which the ever-evolving cast of musicians is based, the collective is at once deeply rooted in traditional jazz as it is a dynamic, boundary-stretching group.
Local music heads are looking forward to The Budos Band, a nine-piece ensemble out of Staten Island that weds the sounds of Afro-funk, 1960s soul music, jazz and hard rock into a tripped-out psychedelic mélange that has been blowing minds over the course of five records on the Daptone label.
Fans of Latin jazz will dig Conguero Poncho Sanchez. A torchbearer of the Latin jazz tradition for more than three decades, he was elevated by idols and mentors Tito Puente and Cal Tjader. But his influences extend beyond that branch on the jazz tree and include, among many others, the great John Coltrane.
With an attendance cap of just under 3,000 fans, the festival lends itself to plenty of social distancing. Even with the recently issued Centers for Disease Control guidelines that free fully vaccinated people from wearing a mask, and the far lower risk of disease transmission outdoors, festival organizers are giving attendees plenty of room to spread out.
“They typically only use Bear Creek Field on festival days and often just have it closed off so people can't poach the show from there,” explained John Wontrobski, Town of Telluride parks and recreation projects coordinator. “But this year they are spreading out the grounds and will be setting up some things over on Bear Creek, like porta-potties.”
Organizers bill the gathering as “more than just a music festival,” and offer a number of “experiences” that serve to enhance to magic bubbling on the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage. Craft cocktails, gourmet meals, cabanas and special access opportunities are available for patrons and VIPs, and the Jazz After Dark series places musicians and fans in intimate settings. The weekend kicks off Aug. 12 with Jazz on Main, a downtown stroll between venues vibrating with live music.
For tickets, the full lineup and other information, go to telluridejazz.org.
