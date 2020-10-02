For many in the mountains, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: shimmering leaves of gold fluttering by the thousands, by the millions, glittering in groves of aspens across the hillsides. It’s fall, and yellow patches bursting like a lit match intertwine with the green velvet of fir and spruce, forming a patchwork quilt laid over the flanks of the mountains like a blanket auguring the coming of the cold.
We humans, filled with the awe of the mere mortal before the resplendent spectacle of fall colors, are flocking to the forests, snapping photos in an attempt to hold onto the moment just a bit longer before it vanishes like leprechaun’s gold at the rainbow’s end. Though no one is impervious to the enchantment of the golden groves, few are fluent in the biological language silently spoken by the trees during their annual metamorphosis.
Why, for example, do some aspens glow with fiery red while most flame into a bonanza of yellow?
“Aspens differ genetically, just as humans do, but instead of different hair colors they have different leaf colors,” explained Dr. David Inouye, a researcher at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Gothic, Colorado. “There can be slight differences in the color of green in their leaves during the summer, and there are differences in the fall when they turn various shades of yellow — the most common — orange, or reddish.”
Aspens are clonal organisms, able to regenerate new trees by sending out roots, which sprout into new, genetically identical trees. A grove of aspens trees, connected under the soil by one large, interconnecting root network, is actually a clonal colony, a single organism. Dr. Benjamin Blonder, an ecologist at UC Berkeley who has studied aspens, explained that the individual aspen tree is known in scientific parlance as a “ramet,” while the clonal colony, or grove of genetically identical aspens, is called the “genet.” While the lifespan of the ramet is relatively short, approximately 40 to 100 years, the genet can boast remarkable longevity, enduring in some cases for thousands or potentially even tens of thousands of years, according to Blonder.
“There are individuals that have seen the last ice age come and go, which is pretty wild,” remarked Blonder. “In areas that were not glaciated, there were potentially individuals that were there before ice covered many other regions and then persisted after the ice sheets retreated, and recolonized some of those landscapes.”
Aspens also feature another unusual genetic trait: while most plants and animals, including humans, are biploid, meaning their sets of chromosomes come in pairs, aspens can be found with both biploid and triploid genetic makeups, with triploid trees containing three sets of chromosomes.
“If you or I were to get a third copy of chromosomes we’d have some major congenital defects, or more likely just be dead,” noted Blonder. “In aspens, the differences seem to have a lot of impact on their overall growth. The thinking is that triploid tend to grow faster, bigger, and taller, and generally follow what you might imagine as a ‘live fast, die young’ sort of strategy,” he said, with the trees taking advantage of resource-rich areas for rapid growth.
Meanwhile, their diploid neighbors take a more frugal approach, specializing in the more extreme environments.
“They don’t get quite as big but are able to struggle it out in more extreme locations, like talus fields or scree slopes,” Blonder said.
Diploid or triploid, one environmental factor currently affecting aspen forests across Colorado is drought. Aspens favor moist soil and lots of sunshine, with prolonged periods of heat and drought inhibiting the process of photosynthesis, a plant’s eating mechanism.
“Aspens are susceptible to drought, and some of the die-off that has occurred in Colorado is drought-related,” said Inouye, noting that “in some cases, when the aboveground trees die, the roots may survive and put up new little trees that can eventually replace the stand that died.”
Loss of aspen forest means much more than a reduction in the scope of the beloved annual display of fall glory. The trees “play a number of roles in forest health,” according to Blonder, including providing habitat for a high level of diversity of understory plants as well as numerous bird species. They sequester large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, provide a key source of nutritious forage for free-range cattle in Colorado, and modulate water run-off.
“The changing climate is presenting Colorado's iconic aspen forests with some immense challenges,” Blonder noted. “I hope that they can survive, as they provide important wildlife habitat and food, a shady environment for wildflowers that require shade, and the spectacular scenery that we're enjoying in the fall.”
