Science can be fun for adults, especially when you add alcohol to the mix. Saturday night at the Transfer Warehouse, the Pinhead Institute is hosting its 12th annual fundraiser, the Science of Cocktails, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. Pinhead has called upon Telluride's most talented mixologists to create one-of-a-kind cocktails. Mixologists experiment with density, acoustic integration, and comestible colloids to create intriguing and delicious drinks. If you're unfamiliar with those terms, do not fear, for the mixologists will share their "science story" while you sip out of the beaker, explaining what you are consuming and how it works.
A panel of judges from the Telluride Science Research Center (TSRC) and the Neuromorphs, a group of computer and neuroscientists who come to Telluride every summer, will award first place to the mixologist with the best story.
"It has to be a really interesting science story. It could be a specific density, or it could be solid-liquid gel. Or it could be colloidal suspension. There are always these amazing science stories they come up with," said Sarah Holbrooke, Executive Director of Pinhead Institute.
There is also a people's choice award. Attendees will be handed a marble when they walk in the door, and after all the trips have been tasted and contemplated, they will place the marble in the beaker of the mixologists they like the most.
The seven mixologists will serve small amounts in a beaker; Holbrooke estimates the consumption will be similar to two cocktails after all seven have been tasted.
The mixologists are supported by, and work with, various businesses, some outside of the service industry. For example, Rachel Cook used to work as a bartender and is now with ANB Bank. Last year, Cook won the People's Choice award with her Butterfly Pea Flower Mule.
Patrick Laguens, with Wine Geek Food Freak, has been volunteering as a mixologist for years. Laguens is an award-winning chef and sommelier. Science of Cocktails is his favorite volunteer event in the community. He encourages everybody to join Saturday and support "adult" science that will, in turn, benefit children's science through Pinhead. All proceeds raised will go to the Pinhead Institute.
"Albert Einstein once said that two things are infinite; the universe and human stupidity, and he wasn't really sure about the universe! Pinhead works on the latter and helps inspire our local kids to explore the wondrous world of scientific inquiry," said Laguens.
Mixologist Ashley Story, of Telluride Sleighs and Wagons, plans to make “Moon Themed Cocktail.”
“I've participated in Science of Cocktails for several years and I'm always blown away by the creativity and the great drinks that get made. We love Pinhead and think what they provide for kids in Telluride is invaluable,” Story said.
As in-person representatives of the Pinhead Institute's impact within the region, all the Pinhead interns who are back in town will attend Saturday night's event. The Pinhead Internship includes high school students from Cortez, Dolores, Montrose, Olathe, Norwood, Nucla, Paradox, Ouray, Ridgway and Telluride.
The students will be in white lab coats and are there to help with the event and mingle with patrons. The interns provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the institute and speak with the students about their unique internships.
"We're always hoping to gather new people who might not know all that much about Pinhead but who show up for a great party, and then learn about what the interns do and then decide they want to support Pinhead. It's a great friend-raiser as well as fundraiser," Holbrooke said.
This weekend is full of other local happenings and events, like Telluride Art's, Arts and Architecture Week, and the Ah Ha School for the Arts HAHA event. To take the joining of art and science a step further, Pinhead collaborated with Telluride Arts and Ah Ha to provide certain level patrons of the respective programs free entrance to the Science of Cocktails.
A silent auction will be held featuring two-night stays courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs, Civana Resort and Spa, and CampV in Naturita.
Tickets can be purchased online at pinheadinstitute.org. General admission is $50, and "Top Shelf" tickets are $100. Top Shelf includes entrance into a raffle with a chance to win two hours at the Pinhead lab creating a custom laser cut. The event is for 21 and over.
"We always encourage our people to drink responsibly," said Holbrooke. "But scientists sometimes don't have the image of being able to have a lot of fun, and this is a super fun party."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.