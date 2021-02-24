With lower local COVID-19 metrics, an initial round of teacher vaccinations completed and spring break on the horizon, there’s reason for optimism across the Telluride School District (TSD) and at Telluride Mountain School (TMS).
TSD Superintendent John Pandolfo reported that the majority of teachers and staff received their first dose of the vaccine the week of Feb. 8 and are scheduled to receive the second does the week of March 8.
“In a survey our school nurse put out, 90-plus percent (of teachers and staff) indicated they wanted to receive the vaccine,” said Pandolfo. “We still have some who have not received their first shot because they were quarantined, sick, traveling, timing didn’t work or they are still within the 90-day window for testing positive.”
Telluride Elementary School Principal Susan Altman said that among her 25 teachers, who are teaching mostly in-person with some students learning remotely, there’s a “sense of relief as the threat of being infected or having to quarantine multiple times is extremely stressful.”
Zoe Gillett, Telluride Intermediate School interim principal, said that among her 30 teachers, who are also teaching in-person with some students who are quarantining or learning remotely, the vaccinations “add a layer of safety and hope that the way teaching and learning occur might return to a less restrictive environment.”
Telluride Middle and High School Principal Sara Kimble said that among her 40 teachers, who all teach on a hybrid model, the vaccine is “a sign of hope, the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The majority of the 33 teachers and staff at TMS also elected to be vaccinated, and head of school Andy Shoff characterized teacher response as “a big exhale.”
“We’re fortunate that our teachers have been teaching in-person since day one,” said Shoff. “And none of our employees have contracted COVID since the school year started.”
TMS chose to move all school online for a week after winter break as a precautionary measure and may do the same thing following the upcoming spring break.
Pandolfo announced this week that unlike last year, TSD will enjoy a two-week spring vacation, beginning April 3.
“We have many maintenance projects scheduled for that time and many families have already made plans which cannot easily be changed, and everyone needs a break in order to come back to the best possible education for the remainder of the year,” he explained in a letter sent to parents this week.
While all TSD principals agree that teachers and students have adjusted to restrictive COVID protocols — including cohorting, wearing a mask and social distancing — teachers having to switch to remote learning in order to quarantine due to a positive case in a classroom is challenging.
“When planning, teachers are constantly thinking, ‘What if I have to switch to remote during this unit? Will the activities I have planned function if we’re not in the building?’” Gillett said.
Altman points out that if a classroom of students is exposed to a positive case, not only do those students quarantine but the district asks that everyone in that household also quarantine.
“This puts parents out of work and siblings out of school,” she said. “The absences this causes are difficult as kids will be in and out of classrooms for seven to 10 days at a time and gaps in instruction form.”
Once the six-week vaccine protection timeline is complete, Altman said these challenges may dissipate with less quarantining from teacher exposure.
“However, students will continue to be quarantined if a student within the classroom tests positive so absences will most likely continue to be an issue as long as community numbers remain high,” she explained.
Because of social distancing at the middle and high school, there’s not enough room to physically accommodate all students so they’ve been broken into three groups: Students who are 100 percent remote, those who come in on gold days and those who come in on maroon days.
While the state did not conduct standardized testing last year as the testing window started a week after the pandemic started, TSD awaits a final decision from the state regarding testing for this year. Logistics are also being determined for this spring’s AP, SAT and ACT testing.
Last year the International Baccalaureate (IB) canceled final exams for seniors, but Shoff anticipates a standard IB exam season at TMS this spring.
“Schools had a choice but IB encouraged exams,” said Shoff. “So if you aren’t in-person, you can’t do exams. We are in-person, so we’ll do them.”
As the school year wraps up, Gillett hopes there will still be Field Day and concerts; Altman looks forward to small, safe celebrations like a Zoom read-aloud for Dr. Seuss Day and a modified kindergarten graduation; and Kimble is moving forward with plans for homecoming and graduation in Town Park with Scholarship Night scheduled to be broadcast on KOTO May 18.
Shoff also hopes to host a traditional TMS outdoor graduation and explained plans for annual school-wide May trips are underway, though this year students will neither travel internationally nor by airplane.
“The trust that we’ve had in the community to keep operating through the inevitable swings has been profound,” he said. “I appreciate the sacrifices people have made.”
