At the Ouray County Public Health Department earlier this week, the waiting room was calm — and the sign-up sheets were long.
Public health director Tanner Kingery pointed to two pieces of paper before him at the front desk, indicating names, appointment times and which COVID-19 vaccines were requested (the Ouray clinic offers all three varieties: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson).
It was Wednesday, the day of the county’s weekly vaccine clinic. The CDC had recently approved a second booster dose for ages 50 and up.
“We’re very busy,” Kingery said, gesturing to the lists before him. The local pharmacy does not offer COVID-19 vaccines, he added. Nor does Mountain Medical Center, located in Ridgway.
In order to serve residents of Ouray County who would like fourth doses — or frankly, any doses — of the vaccine locally, said Kingery, “I kind of feel like we have to be open.”
Vaccine clinics continue on Wednesdays in April at the Ouray County Health Department, located at 302 2nd Street in downtown Ouray (sign up for a morning or afternoon appointment by following the link at ouraycountyco.gov). Don’t feel like waiting until next week? The state health department’s Power the Comeback mobile vaccine bus will be parked outside Ouray Chalet, at 510 Main Street, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mobile clinic offers “boosters, Pfizer, Pfizer for children ages 5-11, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the flu shot.”
Vaccines are free, and “no i.d., insurance or appointment” is needed.
In San Miguel County, vaccine clinics take place every other Tuesday, according to the county’s COVID-19 web page. The next clinics are April 26 and May 10 (register for the clinics by following the Covid link at the top the county’s webpage at sanmiguelcountyco.gov).
The clinics take place at the Public Health Department, located in downtown Telluride at 333 W. Colorado Ave., suite 315. The Uncompahgre Medical Center, in Norwood, also offers vaccines Monday through Friday by appointment (phone 970-327-4233). And so does the Telluride Regional Medical Center (call 970-728-3848).
“We’re most definitely busy” offering fourth shots, said Kasia Magana, a patient information specialist at Telluride Regional Medical Center. “We get calls about this every day. We’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays until 3 p.m.”
Traveling farther afield? The state of Colorado has a website with links to regional pharmacies — Walgreens, CVS (at Target), Safeway and City Market, all as close as Montrose or as far away as the Front Range — at covid19.colorado.gov. The web page also offers a map of providers across the state, including doctor’s offices, and links to vaccine providers in each county.
The list of providers, which is updated weekly, notes which vaccines are available and includes a phone number (so you can call and double check). Though vaccines are plentiful, don’t expect that you can just stroll in anywhere and get a shot: earlier this week, for example, a pharmacist at Walmart in Montrose reported that only Moderna vaccines were being given. At South Montrose City Market, on the other hand, both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available — but at different times of the week (it pays to call ahead).
Back in Ouray on Wednesday, Ridgway resident Diane Begrin thanked health chief Kingery as she headed out the door. Bergrin has received all four of her COVID-19 vaccines in Ouray County. She had high praise for Kingery and his coworkers’ efficiency and professionalism when it comes to delivering jabs. “They’ve been really, really awesome,” she said.
