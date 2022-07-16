“A new vision of an ancient universe,” the New York Times called the shockingly sharp, dazzling images of galaxy clusters, nebulas and more released, at long last, to the public this week by the James Webb Space Telescope.
The telescope was many decades and billions of dollars in the making. “There were so many single potential points of failure, at times I had my doubts” that it would ever be launched into outer space, much less deliver the stunningly detailed images that it has, said Art Trevena, vice-president of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society.
“It’s wonderful,” Trevena summed up. “It’s there, and it’s working.”
The Webb’s images have likely whetted the appetites of many amateur stargazers (including this reporter) to learn more. Luckily for those who live in the San Juans, the night skies of the Western U.S. are an ideal place for stargazing: indeed, travelers travel here from all over the world to appreciate unobscured views of our Milky Way Galaxy and the night sky.
Locally, the Town of Ridgway and Top of the Pines, a 175-acre recreation area just above town, have been designated Dark Sky places, as have Norwood, Naturita and Nucla. If you don’t own a telescope, or know the faintest bit about astronomy, not to worry: not only do deep, dark skies beckon, but local aficionados have a host of events coming up to help you make sense of what you’re seeing.
The Wilkinson Public Library offers Stargazing with Ramona, a monthly get-together on the library’s patio, for example (check telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more).
“We just had a viewing session last month, with telescopes set up” and pointed to the night sky, said Evan Allen, a circulation assistant at Lone Cone Library in Norwood. “These are incredibly popular” get-togethers, he added. “Community members have been so inspired, they’ve told us they’re interested in using their telescopes more, to help others learn. I know we’ll have another get-together soon. My suggestion is to follow our online calendar or give us a call to learn more.”
Local enthusiasm for night-sky viewing is so great, Evans added, that the Norwood library plans to construct an astronomical observatory on-site.
The BCAS also keeps an online calendar of events. Night-sky viewing rendezvous over the next few weeks include two get-togethers in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, whose inky-black skies — and its plan to conserve them — have earned it a Dark Sky Park designation from the International Dark Sky Association. Visit darksky.org to see a list of dark sky places worldwide.
A viewing event is being planned for Ridgway State Park Aug. 26. On Sept. 16, there will be viewing at Top of the Pines recreation area. And on Sept. 22-24, Black Canyon of the National Park will host three full nights of AstroFest.
“At least one of those nights will be held in Montrose,” Trevena said.
If it seems like there aren’t a lot of dark-sky events planned for the next couple of weeks, well, there’s a reason, Trevena explained: this is the peak of monsoon season.
“I did a look back on 10 years of cloudiness” and cancelled events, “and I decided the peak was in the last weeks of July,” he explained, “and the first week of August. If you stay away from that period, you’re statistically better off” when it comes to clear skies, “though of course there are no guarantees.”
In the meantime, astro-aficionados can savor the Webb’s wonderful images online.
“All NASA’s images are free to download in high-resolution,” Trevena noted, and even hear from someone involved in the James Webb Space Telescope’s mission. “We have a meeting coming up next month with Dr. Kelly Lepo, education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute” (the space operations center for the Hubble Telescope and the JWST, in Baltimore).
“I’ve seen one of her presentations on YouTube. She’s excellent,” Trevena said. “And at our meeting in September, I’ll be talking about space exploration, and the geology of the moon.”
BCAS meetings are held in-person, and online.
“I’m a big fan of Zoom meetings,” Trevena remarked. “You save a lot of money on gas.”
To see images from the Webb telescope, visit webbtelescope.org and head for the gallery. Learn more about the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, and upcoming events, at blackcanyonastronomy.com.
