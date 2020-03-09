In an effort to protect patients, community members and staff from exposure to the coronavirus, and in accordance with Colorado Rural Health Center recommendations, the Telluride Regional Medical Center instituted new protocols Monday, including limiting non-essential visits, according to a news release.
Leaders at the Telluride Medical Center also are considering an alternative site for non-respiratory primary care visits, though no other details have been announced at this time.
Dr. Sharon Grundy, director of the clinic’s primary care, said these are proactive measures.
“We won’t be waiting for the first case of coronavirus in our clinic to take the steps necessary to minimize the spread of this viral disease,” she said.
For healthy patients needing non-essential visits like wellness exams, well-child checks or physicals, medical center staff will lean heavily on telephone consultations, telehealth visits, which can be held over smartphones or computers, and postponing appointments to later dates.
The first phase of this plan was activated over the weekend, as staff from the clinic worked to contact patients with appointments to reschedule or make alternative plans for consultations.
For patients requiring in-person visits with their health care provider, an abundance of expanded and precautionary guidelines will be observed.
“Our priority is to be sure we are seeing the patients that need to be seen. We do not want to miss any serious health conditions like heart attack, stroke or pneumonia that may or may not be associated with coronavirus,” said Dr. Diana Koelliker, director of the emergency department.
Staff has already begun training and finalizing protocols for handling patients with respiratory complaints.
“We’re looking at a plan that allows patients to wait in their cars, rather than in the lobby, as well as how and when to accommodate home visits, telehealth visits and phone consultations,” Grundy said.
The message to all patients and guests to the region: Please avoid non-emergency walk-ins to the medical center by calling ahead to be assessed.
“We’re counting on everyone in the community, especially hotel managers, school administrations, day care managers and our patients, to help get this message out and decrease our non-essential patient traffic,” Grundy said.
Patients with any respiratory symptoms will be required to wear a medical mask while at the medical center and will be isolated from other patients at the clinic that do not have respiratory symptoms.
Medical staff who have close contact with patients showing respiratory symptoms will wear, as a matter of precaution, personal protective equipment (PPE), and all patients complaining of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be approached as a potential coronavirus case.
“At this point a patient matching that description would be more likely to test positive for influenza, nevertheless, we’re initiating these elevated protocols out of an abundance of caution and prevention,” Koelliker said. “If members of our team are quarantined for 14 days for having made contact with a patient who later tested positive for coronavirus, our ability to continue to care for the community would be compromised.”
Wearing PPE during contact with patients displaying symptoms consistent with coronavirus prevents this scenario.
“Our top priority is to keep the community healthy, and to ensure our staff remain healthy and available to serve the community,” Koelliker said.
The best advice is still for the public to use common sense hygiene practices: Give people who are coughing space, wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, and if you or your family members are sick, stay home.
“These are the best strategies to help contain the spread of the virus,” Koelliker said.
San Miguel County health officials will conduct a coronavirus briefing and Q&A during Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Rebekah Hall. The panel will include Grundy, Koelliker, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, Director of TMC Director of Trauma and Emergency Service and San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.
