The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), the statewide prep sanctioning organization, has suspended all spring sports and activities until April 6.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced the unprecedented move Thursday afternoon, citing concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The suspension includes all practices and competitions for the 2020 spring season, including the state knowledge bowl, the state speech tournament and music festivals, as well as sports practices and events.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Telluride High School athletic director Chris Murray, who was in contact with CHSAA officials who conducted emergency meetings Wednesday and Thursday. “It was what I was expecting.”
He said that by CHSAA taking the precautionary measures as an organization, individual schools weren’t tasked with trying to manage the situation of postponements.
“It’s definitely an unfortunate situation given the current state of where things are (with the coronavirus),” Murray said, adding that Telluride spring sport coaches and participants were notified immediately of the CHSAA decision. “We sent out (information) to all the coaches. And we sent a mass email to high school students and parents.”
With their attentiveness to social media, Murray said the Telluride students “were already pretty aware of what was happening.”
The immediate impact for Telluride High School is the suspension of girls lacrosse, scheduled to open the spring season today (Friday) in Grand Junction. Boys lacrosse also is shut down; the Miners were set to play their first game Saturday at Bishop Machebeuf High School in Denver.
And the Telluride High School track and field team will not be opening the season Saturday at the annual Montrose Icicle track meet.
The Miners’ girls soccer team, with an opening match March 20 at Del Norte, also is idled.
The Telluride High School knowledge bowl team will not go to the prestigious state championships on Monday and Tuesday at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, as that event also was suspended.
“The situation will be monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” CHSAA said on its website CHSAAnow.com.
“With the uncertainty, I feel for our senior athletes,” Murray said. “This (spring season) will be it for a lot of them. They’ve been practicing for two weeks, getting ready for their first games this week. … It is tough for our seniors.”
In addition, CHSAA also announced major changes for attendance at the State Basketball Championships, which opened Thursday at locations across the state.
The statewide high school organization announced that attendance at state basketball games will be limited to essential team personnel only. No bands or spirit teams (cheerleaders) are allowed.
Players will be allowed four guests each at the state games.
The Colorado prep basketball championships were scheduled for the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley (1A), the Loveland Events Center (2A) and the University of Denver (3A). Classes 4A and 5A had games scheduled at individual school sites throughout Colorado.
“The collaborative decision-making has been in the best interest of our students and school communities,” the CHSAA commissioner said, commending the school officials, athletic directors, public health officials, CHSAA staffers and medical advisers who contributed input to Thursday’s dramatic announcement.
