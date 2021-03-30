Telluride Town Council is acting now for the summer season to come. Council discussed Tuesday a 2021 iteration of last summer’s takeout alcoholic beverage option for restaurants and properly-licensed bars, as well as setting in motion an ordinance that will reduce the speed limit on Colorado Avenue through the commercial core.
In a morning work session, council revisited last year’s takeout alcoholic beverage option, which was made possible by an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order was designed to assist restaurants whose indoor seating capacity was curtailed by public health orders issued in an effort to curb the pandemic’s spread.
“(The executive order permitted) a local government to allow public consumption of alcoholic beverages in its public rights of way outside of a licensed liquor establishment,” explained town attorney Kevin Geiger. “You have to take action either by ordinance, resolution or rulemaking, and then you will recall that town council rather quickly after that executive order in early June … you passed Resolution 2020-17 which permitted, what we have been calling the takeout alcoholic beverage option.”
Council’s ordinance permitted consumption of alcoholic beverages in properly labeled containers in the so-called public consumption areas along Main Street and in town-owned pocket parks. Those areas will be somewhat different this summer since council agreed to keep the thoroughfare open to two-way traffic.
Council members were united in supporting the creation of a new ordinance for the summer season, which is expected to pass at its April 27 council meeting, well ahead of the May 21 expiration of the current ordinance.
“Without knowing what's going to be happening throughout the summer, I think it's just smart for us to just go ahead and push this through then re-evaluate again (in October) and then see what's happening,” said council member Tom Watkinson.
Watkinson and others agreed that though coronavirus local case numbers are staying low, and nationally, the vaccine rollout is being made available to greater numbers of U.S. residents, much is yet unknown about what exactly the summer will hold. Officials already know that outdoor activities such as hiking and camping are predicted to attract even greater numbers to the area than last year, and that more outdoor events such as festivals are possible.
Additionally, the likelihood that there will be more so-called parklets — outdoor extensions of restaurants built in the parking lane — that are intended to boost restaurant capacity. Geiger explained that restaurants availing themselves of a parklet will have to go through a liquor license modification change and that those parklets could only be used for server-provided dining and not to-go beverages.
“They could not take that takeout alcoholic beverage into that separate parklet licensed area, which has its own liquor license that is directly attached to that adjacent establishment,” Geiger told council. “People need to be very careful about that. We've been working with the establishments and we're going to make sure that they understand that and they train their servers on this. You either are serving into that area as part of the licensed establishment, or the person needs to make sure that they are not taking that takeout alcoholic beverage into that licensed area.”
Council member Adrienne Christy, while expressing support for creating a new ordinance allowing to-go alcoholic beverages, asked council to take into consideration the concerns of the larger community.
“I just do want to point out that in the newspaper this week, the Communities That Care, which is the coalition about reducing substance use among our youth has a quarter page ad and it says we're a party town and kids notice,” Christy said. “It can be challenging for our youth to make healthy choices so I think it's important. While I want to support our businesses, and I want them to be able to make as much money as they can and be economically viable, we do have to consider our community and our youth and the mental health of our youth.”
Council gave staff direction to explore the cost of brightly colored stickers to be used by all establishments offering to-go alcoholic beverages, a simple method of consistently identifying properly purchased and labeled beverages. Having uniform, highly noticeable stickers would also aid the Telluride Marshal’s Department in identifying illegal drinking, council reasoned. Depending on the cost, council supported providing the stickers to participating liquor licensees at no charge. Staff will prepare an ordinance on which to vote at council’s April 27 meeting.
Council next considered on first reading an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit along Main Street between Aspen and Willow streets from 15 mph to 7 mph, April 27 (assuming it passes on second reading) through Oct. 31 of this year.
Council member Lars Carlson expressed doubts that the lower speed limit was achievable.
“I've tried to go seven miles an hour a couple of times this week, and I can't do it,” Carlson said. “My car physically can't do it. I'm going like 10 or 11, it's just impossible.”
Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said his department would prioritize speeding, but that being understaffed would present a challenge for what he foresaw as a busy summer ahead.
“We can't be everywhere at once. We're going to be on Main Street patrolling and looking for the cup stickers and will also be on the Spur and on the east end, on the west end, on Columbia trying to help with traffic, as well as handling parking calls and any other calls that typically come up when we're extremely busy in town,” Comte said. “We're going to do our best to enforce all these rules and definitely be looking at the speeding on Main Street. That's a big priority for us.”
Council moved the ordinance ahead with Carlson casting the sole vote against reducing the speed limit to 7 mph.
