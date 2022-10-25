With Opening Day of the 2022-23 ski season less than a month away, the site of late-October snow makes many among us feel a little giddy about the upcoming winter weather and accompanying outdoor activities. Ajax and the surrounding mountaintops wear white well, especially during this time of year.
While an official winter weather advisory last week warned that six-to-12 inches were expected for places above 8,500 of elevation, the weekend snowstorm deposited up to five inches in the area, according to measurements recorded in Placerville and submitted to the Grand Junction National Weather Service office. Ouray reported six inches, while Silverton saw three inches.
“It was our first strong storm of the season that came through. It brought temperatures down significantly, and snow levels down to about 6,000 feet, even lower in some spots. So, it was the first big first storm of the winter,” forecaster Dennis Phillips said. “Basically, the northern San Juans didn't do quite as good as the southern San Juans and even the central mountains, but it looks like maybe four to five inches on some of the reports there that we’ve seen from the northern San Juan areas.”
The snowfall that lingered into Monday didn’t necessarily bring heavy loads, but there is more frozen precipitation in the forecast this week, Phillips added Tuesday.
“There'll be some light snow, maybe (Tuesday) evening, even just real light, as we kind of are ahead of the next system. And then it looks like Wednesday into Thursday, it's almost similar to our last (snowstorm) that came through. It’s not quite as strong, but there's some cold air with it. And we'll get another decent shot of snow. Looks like the best amounts are still maybe up to the north of Telluride into the central San Juan mountains. But there'll be another shot of snow coming Wednesday into Thursday,” he said. “It looks like looking (temperatures) in the low 40s (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) somewhere. Then Thursday, dropping down to somewhere around the low 30s. That's when that cold air comes in and then kind of have a warming back up by Friday into the weekend and back into the mid-to-upper 40s. … Friday through the weekend looks a lot drier than it is (now). This will be our last system for a few days here, starting on Thursday morning.”
As of Tuesday, Phillips wasn’t expecting to put out a winter weather advisory for the last-week snowfall, which will most likely be less than last weekend’s total.
“Right now, there are different forecasts for that area, but it looks like maybe just a few inches, two to three inches maybe,” he said. “ … There might be some light snow maybe starting (Tuesday night). But the heavier stuff might hold off there. There could be some really light snow (Tuesday), but it looks like for the most part, it's going to be a little bit Wednesday morning. But the bulk of it probably comes overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning. There are a couple little pieces of energy coming through. But the stronger one is that Wednesday night into Thursday timeframe.”
Phillips added that even a couple of inches of snow can cause problems on the roads, making travel tricky.
“Even minimal snow can affect travel anytime the road starts to get slick, and it doesn't take much to for the roads to get bad,” he said. “(A few inches) isn’t as significant as maybe six inches where it could linger, but still use caution when you're out driving.”
A National Weather Service update this week echoed that sentiment.
“Rapid changes in the weather pattern will result in hazardous travel conditions, with icy and snowpacked roads in the mountains. Conditions will become treacherous in the backcountry and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters and other recreators,” it read. “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured outdoor objects, as well as create hazardous travel for high profile vehicles. The freezing temperatures will impact sensitive vegetation, swamp coolers, sprinkler lines and hoses.”
