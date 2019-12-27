Journalists love a warm and fuzzy story, especially this time of year, when newsmakers are home for the holidays and nobody will return their calls. This one had all the elements: a young Texas family on a wintry journey to deliver furniture to family members in Colorado, disappears in the mountains but is discovered, alive and unharmed, the day before Christmas.
Not just discovered, but rescued, spotted by a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office pilot who immediately communicated the family’s locale to a team from the Dolores County Sheriff’s Office standing by on the ground.
The story quickly became national news — CNN, CBS, and NBC all pounced — and, to some people’s surprise, continued to unfold days later. San Miguel County Undersheriff Eric Berg, who first spied the missing El Paso couple and their child a few miles from their abandoned rental truck, on a Forest Service road near Belmear Mountain (about 35 miles from Norwood), “asked me why reporters are still inquiring” about the rescue even after it was all over, said Susan Lilly, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. “I told him it ‘had legs’” — journalists’ parlance for a story that sticks around — in part because of its sound-bite-perfect, practically-made-for-TV ending: “The truck was recovered the same day, the furniture was delivered that night, and the family was back home in El Paso in time for Christmas morning.”
The family explained to rescuers that they’d used GPS coordinates to plot “a shortcut” between Durango and Norwood, which would normally have taken them over paved (and routinely snowplowed) Highway 145, via Lizard Head Pass, and instead put them on an unplowed Forest Service road.
They did a few things right once their truck got stuck in the snow: they covered up with furniture blankets and huddled together against the cold. They ran the truck’s engine to stay warm. And when morning came, they reportedly wrapped their sneakers in plastic, to protect their feet from getting wet, before they headed out on a Forest Service road for rescue.
But ultimately, what saved the family was luck, not pluck — that and a concerted rescue effort that easily could have gone a different way. For starters, they had no extra food, water or warm clothing with them.
“It was fortunate that temperatures were mild that night,” and not the killing cold of deep winter, Lilly said.
They were also fortunate that Undersheriff Berg a) happened to own an aircraft, and b) volunteered to use it in the search that morning.
“There’s a whole number of scenarios that could have played out,” Lilly said. “A lot of it was Eric being there, and willing to use his aircraft — he could have been away that morning, or unwilling to employ it — and the weather cooperating. Had Eric been out of town at the time, or unwilling, the decision would’ve been made by command as to whether or not to engage another aircraft” or, for that matter, employ another type of search.
As it was, the family was good and lost. Once rescuers were alerted to their failure to arrive in Norwood, “We checked the different roadways or routes they might have taken,” Lilly said. “The last ping from their cellphone was in the Durango area on Tuesday. We started looking at predictable routes, and we didn’t find them.”
This time of year, rescuers check for more than abandoned vehicles.
“We’re looking for evidence of slides” — avalanches — “as well as a broken-down truck,” Lilly said.
At that point, only one thing was known for sure.
“These were people in distress,” Lilly said. “Were they in an accident? Even if there was no accident, this could have been a medical event. What if someone was diabetic, and didn’t have any insulin?” So, “We were thrilled to be able to locate them. Four minutes after Eric spotted the truck, he spotted them” walking. “Once he saw them, that told us a lot,” Lilly said. “It told us they were ableto walk, which was a good sign.”
Perhaps the most remarkable part of the rescue was not just the plane, or the person, or the weather, but the pilot’s keen vision at that particular moment: he was able to spot a white truck, virtually camouflaged against a white snowfield, while flying across it, and then pinpoint three tiny humans in the snow from above shortly thereafter.
The next step was to alert the Dolores County Sheriff, which was able to intercept the family by vehicle on the forest service road.
The rescue was part of a “coordinated, multiagency effort” involving three counties, Lilly said. “It went well, as these often do. This was a great outcome. The missing party was found in excellent condition.”
Every search involves decisions that are “made on a case-by-case basis,” Lilly said. “Eric had to decide, ‘Is it safe for me to fly? Do I want to use my personal aircraft for the sheriff’s business?’”
The rescued family “Was very grateful,” Lilly added. “It wasn’t that their decision to use GPS coordinates to find a shortcut was wrong. The message is not, ‘Don’t take a different road.’ They thought this was the fastest route for them to take, and it might have been, in different conditions. But GPS is not a thinking system; you have to use your judgment.”
Specifically, “If you’re on a road where conditions are beginning to deteriorate, turn around.” Anytime in the mountains, and particularly in winter, Lilly added, “tell people where you’re going before you head out. Don’t drive in a snowstorm, or when a snowstorm is predicted, unless you have to.” Even when conditions are dry, “The sheriff asks people to remember to take along food, water and warm clothing.”
In an interview with the Watch, the Planet’s sister newspaper, Sheriff Masters has also stressed the need for a well-maintained vehicle and snow tires. As he put it of winter driving preparedness, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.