The Schmid Family Ranch is one of the area’s most iconic properties. Built 140 years ago across 900 acres on Wilson Mesa, the state-designated Centennial Farm is listed on both the Colorado and San Miguel County historic registers, and continues to be owned and operated by the Schmid family, now six generations on, as a working ranch.
But 140 years means a lot of wear and tear, and the 23 remaining buildings have needed upkeep. Recently, six buildings on the property, including the main barn headquarters, are in desperate need of working, according to Mark Shambaugh, who is part of an effort to secure a state grant and raise funds in order to stabilize the ailing buildings, along with the family and other interested parties, including the grant applicant Colorado Preservation Inc and the San Miguel Conservation Foundation.
“Six of the most historic buildings from the 1800s period of significance are in peril of not even surviving through one or two more harsh winters,” the State Historical Fund application reads. “Thirteen community organizations utilize the Ranch for various educational and recreational events and are helping to raise matching funds. The family ranching operation provides for only basic means of keeping the Ranch operating with no excess funds for restoration or hired ranch hands. Without SHF support for their stabilization, these treasured historic buildings, which were so crucial to the mining era, will soon be lost from history forever.”
The group is applying for a $250,000 grant, which must be matched financially. There have been two fundraisers at the ranch so far, which have raised a total of $25,000. A third event — a dinner and dance — is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. A meal will be prepared for all guests, with The Anders Brothers Band providing live entertainment. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the Telluride Historical Museum. Checks, including any donations, should be made out to the San Miguel Conservation Fund. Other events are planned throughout the year as well.
Shambaugh, who is the professional engineer leading the project, explained that the State Historical Fund may or may not require a full financial match, but a decision will be made in November. While it may not affect the grant application status, he added, that raising an additional $250,000 is a must in order to complete work on all six buildings.
“It’s up to them. If they see that you made a lot of good attempts, which I think they will look back and see that, I think that you can still get the grant,” he said. “But if you don’t match the funds you can’t do all six buildings, and they’re ready to fall to the ground. It’s a sad deal.”
The plan is to focus on the cow and horse barns in the upper part of the ranch first, given their “end of the line” condition, Shambaugh explained.
“We’re going to do the two upper buildings — the cow and the horse barns — first, which were from the 1890s, because they’re in the worst shape. The next set of priorities would be the headquarters, the main historic barn, and then the last place would be the greenery and forge,” he added.
The project has to be completed in 2022-23, according to the grant requirements, and the construction season on the mesa is already short, but a crew from Delta has already been hired.
“It’s a short season up there. You have from June to maybe Oct. 1 at the upper ranch to even do construction. We’re going to start there first because it’s so urgent and before another winter slams them,” said Shambaugh, who is also the chair of Telluride’s Historic & Architectural Review Commission and has overseen over 700 projects during his time with the commission.
And he’s not exaggerating about how dire the situation is regarding the buildings. While smaller projects were completed between 1995 and 2015, including a conservation easement being placed on the land, six buildings have been lost since 2002.
In the grant application there are lines like “physically on the brink” and “threat of losing unique historically significant buildings” that drive home the point.
Shambaugh said previous efforts have been more of a Band-Aid than anything, but a $500,000 stabilization project would be more permanent.
“This will be a forever fix, rather than a Band-Aid,” he said.
