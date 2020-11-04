Sometimes in elections what happens in San Miguel County is markedly different than what happens in the rest of the state. This year’s election saw overwhelming — and unsurprising — support for Democratic candidates John Hickenlooper, Diane Mitsch Bush, Seth Cagin and the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, though in the bigger picture, it did not spell success for Bush or Cagin. And, though Colorado shows Biden blue on the map, as of press time Wednesday afternoon, the presidential race was far from decided.
County clerk Stephanie Van Damme stopped short of calling voter turnout this year historic, but reported that that voter turnout was up over 2016’s mid-term elections. In 2016, the county saw a turnout of 75 percent of active voters, while this year, she said, 85.74 percent turned in ballots; majority of those ballots came in early.
“We knew Monday the majority of ballots were in,” Van Damme said.
And that, she said, made for a night that didn’t stretch into Wednesday.
“Actually, it was one of the earliest elections,” she said. “Early voter turnout was impressive. It made a difference.”
The county’s first returns were posted at 7:35 p.m. and reflected more than 70 percent of the vote was already in, making it easy — and early — to call races, such as incumbent San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom’s dominant victory over write-in candidate Kieffer Parrino. By the time Van Damme and her crew posted the next round of results at 10:09 p.m. it was apparent Holstrom’s and other races would remain unchanged. Van Damme said that, according to statutory process, the count will not become official until Nov. 19 once all the ballots are scanned again, go through a state audit, and then are reviewed and signed off on by party representatives.
San Miguel County helped send former Colorado governor and Denver mayor John Hickenlooper to the U.S Senate with his defeat of Republican incumbent Cory Gardner. County voters gave him a commanding seal of approval — 75 percent to 23 percent — while overall, he came out ahead 54 percent to 44 percent, with 85 percent of the ballots in Tuesday after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Hickenlooper declared victory by 8 p.m.
In a race that has left some Democrats reeling, Rifle political newbie and QAnon adherent, Republican Lauren Boebert, defeated seasoned legislator and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush for a seat in the 117th U.S. Congress representing the state’s District 3. Though Mitsch Bush defeated Boebert in the county by a wide margin — 3,720 to 1,126 — it was not enough to capture the seat. Boebert defeated Scott Tipton in the primaries, a win that Business Insider called “a stunning upset.”
Former county commissioner and independent consultant, Joan May, volunteered for Mitsch Bush’s run for Congress. The Third District, though historically a Republican-leaning swath of Colorado, actually has almost as many unaffiliated voters on its rolls.
“We were hoping those voters would choose Diane,” May said. “I wish I could understand what they think Boebert will do to represent our issues in Washington. She’s a microcosm of Trump without the silver spoon.”
Boebert will serve a two-year term in Washington, representing a sprawling district that stretches north of Grand Junction, south to Durango and east to Pueblo.
Telluride resident and Democrat Seth Cagin also earned the county’s overwhelming support but, for the second time, was easily defeated by incumbent Republican Marc Catlin for State Representative of the 58th District, which encompasses Montezuma, Dolores, Montrose and San Miguel counties. Cagin mounted his first run in 2016, and though he earned another percentage point, was still soundly defeated. On his campaign’s Facebook page, Cagin conceded defeat, while reflecting on what he’s learned.
“The district’s 60-40 partisan makeup is very clear, and the lesson I’ve taken away from my two races is that it is all but impossible to change partisan minds,” he said. “And most minds are highly partisan, even if they are registered Unaffiliated.
“This is the same lesson we can take away from the national results. Americans are locked into two tribes living in separate realities. It’s harder than ever to imagine how we will come together to tackle the enormous problems we face as a society. So I can’t pretend to be encouraged. But, we have no choice but to keep trying to find that elusive common ground.”
May, too, waxed philosophical and said she was encouraged by the “bright spots.” She lauded the support Colorado voters gave to some of the numerous ballot issues such as family leave (Prop 118), women’s rights (Prop 115) and the overturning of the Gallagher Amendment (Amendment B).
“That we repealed the Gallagher Amendment blows me away,” May said. “And supporting family leave is remarkable.”
And though May is disappointed in Mitsch Bush’s defeat, she keeps looking for — and finding — silver linings.
“This election reminded me of preparing for a storm, where everyone looks in on each other to see if they need anything, if they’re OK,” she said. “It’s given us an opportunity to create community in a time of pandemic.”
