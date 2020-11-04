Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush was supported by a majority of voters in San Miguel County, but was unable to turn back her challenger, Republican Lauren Boebert, for a seat in the 117th U.S. Congress. In this Sept. 21, 2018, photo, Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush speaks at the United Steelworkers of America Local #2102 in Pueblo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, File)