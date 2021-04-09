MARCH 26
Seller: Jay and Natalee Josephs
Buyer: West Living Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 404-7, Mountain Village
Price: $67,000
MARCH 29
Seller: Tru-Lux Telluride LLC
Buyer: Christy 2017 LP
Property: 209 East Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $9.55 million
MARCH 31
Seller: KD and Teresa Dornhorst, and Barry and Lisa Meryz
Buyer: San Juan Legacy LLCL
Property: 114 Lodges Lane No. 7, Mountain Village
Price: $2.25 million
Seller: Timothy Beidl
Buyer: Aric Maloy
Property: 3501 Highway 62, Placerville
Price: $533,5000
Seller: Money Bayou Realty Trust
Buyer: Tristan and Susan McLerran
Property: 95 Pennington Place (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $778,888
Seller: Enterprise West LLC
Buyer: Mountain Top Energy LLC
Property: 33 South Davis St. No. 122, Telluride
Price: $550,000
Seller: Howard and Jill Savin
Buyer: Thomas Karmo
Property: 112 Cabins Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $1.9 million
Seller: Joanne Hansen Trust
Buyer: MBC Homes LLC
Property: 153 East Gregory Ave. (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.55 million
Seller: David Wolf
Buyer: Joanne Leikam Family Trust
Property: 20640 Highway 145 (vacant), Sawpit
Price: $195,000
APRIL 1
Seller: Glenn and Jana Raleigh
Buyer: Glen Properties III LLC
Property: 310 North Townsend St., Telluride
Price: $1.65 million
Seller: George and Diana Manter
Buyer: Patrick and Lucy Pauly
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC203, Mountain Village
Price: $830,000
Seller: Krystyniak Family Trust
Buyer: Placerville LLC
Property: 6515 County Road 60M, Placerville
Price: $5.325 million
Seller: Patrick and Frances McGrogan
Buyer: Theodore and Renate Fleisch
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-5, Mountain Village
Price: $75,000
APRIL 2
Seller: Mike Cote
Buyer: James Conley
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-9, Mountain Village
Price: $95,000
APRIL 5
Seller: Steve and Cheri Galivan
Buyer: Scout & Company Lifestyle + Design LLC
Property: Lot 803 Arizona Street (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $600,000
Seller: Casa Verde Bend LLC
Buyer: Ch Ice House LLC
Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 201A and 201B, Telluride
Price: $735,000
Seller: Craig and Sandra Mossey
Buyer: Fast Turtle LLC
Property: 562 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RU7, Mountain Village
Price: $699,000
Seller: Glider Investment Partners LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey Dickmann
Property: Hang Glider Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.15 million
Seller: Kyne LLC
Buyer: TSG Ski & Golf LLC
Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road Unit 2-3C, Mountain Village
Price: $430,000
Seller: Beryl and Jesse Jupiter
Buyer: Beth Seldin
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 307-9, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
Seller: Williamson Trust
Buyer: Vynalek Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 410-18, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
APRIL 6
Seller: Fred and Bonita Velenti
Buyer: Elizabeth Moore
Property: Lot 7 Vischer Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.33 million
Seller: Telluride Madeline 414 LLC
Buyer: Heaven on Earth Properties LLC
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. HC414, Mountain Village
Price: $769,000
Seller: Shapiro Family Trust
Buyer: Abtin Shahriari and Arshia Sabet-Payman
Property: 560 West Galena St., Telluride
Price: $1.325 million
APRIL 7
Seller: Paul and Teresa Bessette
Buyer: McCann Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 510-3, Mountain Village
Price: $54,000
Seller: Aspiring Properties LLC
Buyer: ASI-M5 Properties LLC
Property: 333 South Davis St. No. 207, Telluride
Price: $295,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.