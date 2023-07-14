Dr. Angela Pashayan is one of Telluride’s globetrotters, but while she might climb Mt. Kilimanjaro or go on a safari, her reason for travel isn’t outdoor adventure, it’s service, and she only goes climbing after she spends time each year in Mukuru Slum in Nairobi — the second-largest slum out of 19 slums in the city — where she visits annually to check in with the head of her nonprofit service organization, YOD International.
According to the World Bank, “Roughly 60% of the world’s extreme poor in 2019 lived in Sub-Saharan Africa alone, while 81% of the global poor at the poverty line of $3.65 lived in Sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia.”
Pashayan moved to Telluride in 2003. She was raised in Compton, California. Pashayan raised her three boys in Telluride and Mountain Village and took them back to Compton for a couple of years to learn outside of the Telluride “bubble,” an experience which she wrote about in the fall 2020 issue of Telluride Magazine. She has worked to teach about and understand the roots of and solutions for poverty.
“This isn’t just me trying to be nice to poor people,” Pashayan said. “I’m trying to make effective change at the government level. I’ve devoted my life, my time, my research, to working in the field.”
YOD stands for Yoga of Devotion. And the field isn’t a walk in the park.
“These people (in Mukuru Slum) make $1.90 a day, or less, and not every day,” she said.
A day in the field means walking down narrow pathways alongside homes that are 8 by 10-foot corrugated-metal shacks.
“The paths are often flanked by a stream of polluted water on one side and micro-businesses selling tomatoes, raw meat or charcoal for cooking on the other side,” she said.
“There’s really no security, no named streets,” she said. “There is no local fire department and they couldn’t get in to rescue someone, anyway; it’s a maze and you don’t know what you’re breathing or what you’re stepping on.”
Audrey Mosher, a longtime resident of Telluride whose son was friends with Pashayan’s boys, and who now lives in Dolores, is the secretary at YOD International and takes care of Facebook marketing.
“I love Kenya and I recommend everyone come,” Mosher said, who first traveled with Pashayan in 2019 and just returned from her third trip.
She keeps going back because, she said, “Working with Angela is a way to be more than a tourist when I visit Nairobi. I felt and still feel such joy exuded from people who don't really have anything materialistic; joy from life.”
Pashayan, who has written four books, numerous papers and articles, earned grants and fellowships, her PhD, teaches and speaks internationally and heads the nonprofit, has a team of 30 people who live in Mukuru who she pays to run YOD International.
“That work pay translates to another 500 people per year fed and able to pay for shelter,” she said.
In addition to supporting those 500 people, YOD International supports communities in other ways, too.
“YOD International has helped 25,000 people gain food security via micro-farming,” she said. “Five thousand children learn valuable life skills through YOD Mukuru Puppets, and 1,000 people improve their nutrition through a successful 40-woman farm just outside Nairobi.”
The organization’s name, YOD International, is a nod to Pashayan’s practice of Bhakti yoga and meditation, which her first book dives into.
“We’ve also installed a little over 40 barazas [community meeting sites] in Mukuru Slum and educated 175,000 people at the barazas,” she added.
In addition to the devotion to her work, Pashayan said, “I’m still a Telluride girl. I love to ski and I love my summers off. But to the rest of the world, I’m Dr. Pashayan, the expert on slums.”
During the school year, Pashayan teaches at American University in the School of International Service where her students have the opportunity to make a difference.
“I can make a bigger impact through YOD International and teaching because my students are all learning about these issues and how they can make a difference. I'm teaching them reality,” she said.
When she’s on break from teaching and research in the winters, Pashayan works for TelSki. In the summers, she returns to Telluride for a break and spends time in Mukuru and presenting at international speaking engagements.
Locally, Pashayan currently collaborates with Christ Church in Telluride, and said, “Local groups are welcome to reach out to me for two-way impact that serves schools, organizations looking to expand their reach, and yoga studios that want to make a difference.”
More information may be found online at https://www.facebook.com/YODInternational/ and on the website, www.yodinternational.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.