SEPT. 6
HE WENT THATAWAY: Deputies were thwarted in their efforts to detain a driver observed swerving and unable to maintain a single speed when the person calling in the complaint erroneously gave them the wrong direction.
A BAD DAY: Not only did a man crash his car and require medical attention, but he was also intoxicated.
EWE CAN DO THAT: A man reported sheep grazing on his property and was told if he didn’t want it to happen the onus, per Colorado law, is on the landowner to fence his property.
SEPT. 7
YOU SHALL NOT PASS: But he did where prohibited, was witnessed by the law and cited.
BOOZE BLUES: A 37-year-old man prohibited from possessing alcohol was observed purchasing alcohol at a liquor store and was collared for his transgression.
SEPT. 8
PAROLE ARREST: A man was taken into custody for violating terms of his parole.
LIGHTS OUT: A deputy who pulled over a motorist for an extinguished license plate bulb, found the driver had no proof of insurance.
SEPT. 9
GORY: Deputies referred a report of a horse killed after being gored by an elk to state wildlife officials.
GROW UP: A deputy responded to a complaint about a marijuana grow.
TAG, YOU’RE IT: A vehicle was red-tagged at the Bridal Veil Falls parking area.
THE OPPOSITE OF GRUNTLED: Is disgruntled. A deputy responded to a report of a disgruntled former employee.
MEDICAL CALL: A female collapsed at work, was revived and then flown to the hospital in Montrose.
SEPT. 10
THREATENING: Deputies took a report from a woman of threats being made by an ex-partner.
GOOD CATCH: After receiving a report of a reckless driver nearly causing accidents, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody for driving under the influence and other charges.
SEPT. 11
DEFUSED: An exploder of fireworks said he was done after being contacted by deputies.
MASKED INTRUDER: When a burglary alarm went off, the culprit was a raccoon attempting enter the residence through a fireplace.
SEPT. 12
DOMESTIC: Following a disturbance at the Shell station outside Telluride, a man was taken into custody for domestic violence.
HOT WHEELS: A Utah motorist was cited for careless driving after being nabbed for speeding and passing numerous vehicles.
SEPT. 15
ORDER IN THE COURT: Deputies routinely provided courtroom security at the county courthouse.
CHASING EWE: Dogs were reported chasing sheep.
MR. ROGERS NOWHERE IN SIGHT: Feuding neighbors were separated for the night.
SEPT. 16
SHUT DOWN: Ophir Pass road was shut down due to a wildfire on the Silverton side of the pass.
HUNTED DOWN: A missing hunter was found.
SEPT. 18
PORSCHE CHOICE: A black Porsche with Texas plates was reported driving on the Galloping Goose trail.
COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN: Verbatim from the sheriff’s activity log: A 911 call was made about a missing hunter, the reporting party claimed they were on the Uncompahgre Plateau. The original call was made to San Juan County. They transferred the caller to Dolores County who transferred the caller to San Miguel County. A San Miguel SAR Coordinator attempted to contact the reporting party without luck. The Uncompahgre Plateau is approximately 2,290 square miles. The 911 call was traced with an approximate location of an area north of Highway 141 and Highway 90. Montrose County was advised. If you need to call for help a more specific location will allow for a quicker response country travels and then travel your plan.
SEPT. 19
MOONSTRUCK: A motorist was contacted alongside the road taking photos of the moon.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
SEPT. 10
MASKHOLE: A subject was removed from a local business for a public health order violation.
GUN RUNNER: Firearms mistakenly left behind at a hotel were turned over to the TMO for safekeeping a eventual return to the owner.
SOBER DOG: An officer assisted sheriff’s deputies with care of an intoxicated person’s dog.
HOLLER IN THE HOLLER: Three separate noise complaints were resolved with all parties agreeing to pipe down.
SEPT. 12
MASKHOLE: THE SEQUEL: A maskless person was contacted at the gondola.
WALK YOUR TALK: A loud pedestrian was contacted.
SEPT. 14
UNDER LOCK AND KEY: A person reported missing was being housed in Sheriff Bill’s House of Clean Living.
SEPT. 17
MASK UP OR GO HOME: Officers responded to a public health order violation at a local business.
HOT DOGS: Officers responded to three separate calls of dogs left in cars on a sunny day.
WEEBLES: Officers assisted with several intoxicated people.
A LOT AT STAKE: A verbal altercation at the Town Park campground was successfully mediated.
SEPT. 18
THE GRAND WASTING: A highly intoxicated subject on the festival grounds was assisted by TMO and medical personnel.
JAZZ CABBAGE: There was a false alarm at a marijuana dispensary.
TRESPASSERS: Two arrests were made for trespassing.
SEPT. 19
WHEELIE?: A drunk motorcyclist was apprehended.
URSINE COLOGNE: A report of a chemical smell was the result of inadvertent bear spray deployment.
SEPT. 21
ALARMING: So many false alarms go off every day makes one wonder their worth. Pretty deep, we know, but really, it’s a ridiculous amount of wasted time.
