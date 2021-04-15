Fifty years is a lot of fires. From the first time Jim Boeckel rode to his first fire (inadvertently, as a boy) to last week, Boeckel has spent a lifetime defending the public against fire.
Boeckel was first certified as a firefighter at the age of 16, following a family tradition. He never looked back. He made his way to Telluride in 1992 where he found the Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) staffed with hard-working and enthusiastic volunteers grappling with a coverage area that was booming. Telluride and Mountain Village were experiencing unprecedented growth. Boeckel’s arrival, said former firefighter Randy Sublett, was most welcome.
“Jim came to the Telluride fire district when I was a rookie firefighter,” Sublett said. “The department was undergoing great change trying to keep up with the rapid growth of the Telluride and Mountain Village communities. The fire department was seeing a surge of new blood, taking over from the old guard who had served the department well for many years. But change was needed and fortunately we received into our ranks this professional, experienced firefighter.”
Boeckel got to work training the green crews.
“He gave us training from a level the department had not seen before,” Sublett said. “Many of us went through the FF I and FF II certification under his tutelage. He worked nights and weekends to guide us through the extensive training. Some of us began training for automobile extrication under the OB Streeper methodology. This led to the district's first real rescue truck.”
And, Boeckel tackled updating and modernizing building codes to make commercial and residential structures safer. A statement released by TFPD enumerates his many projects, which included fire safety initiatives, including residential/ commercial sprinkler programing, fire and carbon monoxide alarm requirements, and updated fire codes and new building plan reviews.
“His efforts over the years addressed our communities risk reduction needs and has resulted in a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy this area with limited impact from structure fires and carbon monoxide events,” said TFPD officials.
But where he soared professionally, was in the area of fire investigation. His expertise made him a valuable resource for not only TFPD, but for agencies such as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and other departments locally, regionally and across the state. In 2018 Jim was awarded the Colorado Chapter of the International Arson Investigators Association’s Fire Investigator of the year.
Fire investigation, Boeckel said, takes painstaking and laborious sleuthing. He chuckled remembering a Daily Planet photographer asking him, shortly after a structure fire in Mountain Village, if he knew how it started.
“This isn't CSI,” Boeckel said. “It's going to take me a little more than an hour to get through. People have kind of a misconception because there's some of the programs on TV that you can just look at it (a fire’s aftermath) and say okay this is where it started.”
District chief John Bennett likens fire investigation to digging through “a contaminated sandpit.”
“I think it takes a special breed and an element of curiosity and interest to be able to navigate a fire investigation and find the cause,” Bennett said. “The suppression side, that's the shiny thing in the room. That's the fun thing, but I think it takes somebody pretty unique. Jim has really excelled to the point that he became a pretty huge asset for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.”
Boeckel, according to Sublett, was also instrumental in bringing women into the department for the first time in its storied history.
“He and I schemed to bring in the first woman firefighter, Stacy Sheridan, by teaching her to carry Joe Smart down a ladder to prove she could do the job,” Sublett said.
Bennett said with Boeckel’s departure, the department loses a huge store of institutional knowledge, though the two longtime colleagues have agreed that they’re only a phone call away if Bennett or any other TFPD personnel need additional insights.
“When you spend as much time in a career as Jim has and the amount of time he spent developing relationships, that hands-on experience … call it institutional knowledge,” Bennett said. “Those are significant things to lose. To bring somebody in new, you're going to have some gaps.”
Bennett and Sublett are in awe of Boeckel’s deep knowledge and understanding of all things firefighting.
“He was right there with Benjamin Franklin,” Bennett laughed. “He has that historical value that you don't see much in the fire service anymore. When I started, he was one of my early mentors and continues to be that through his career and. That's a significant contribution to anybody's community.”
Sublett agrees.
“Telluride, Mountain Village, Placerville, Telluride Fire District, Towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, and San Miguel County owe this man a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the local fire service,” Sublett said. “In my present job I train the crew for shipboard firefighting and I find myself using what I learned from Jim every day.”
Boeckel is hard-pressed to come up with a particular favorite memory of his 29-year stint with TPFD, though the infamous incident on Fourth of July in which Sublett took a shell to his backside is too irresistible to let go untold (again).
“There have been so many things over the years. Some of them have nothing to do with fire, “Boeckel said. He got a “fireman down” radio call one Fourth that had him running for Firecracker Hill. “That was just priceless (once we figured out) it was fine. Could have been a lot worse situation but yeah, after the fact, it was just funny.”
Watching a newly trained firefighter work their first fire was also a favorite moment for Beockel to witness.
“That to me was probably one of the best things to see … is somebody make that step from ‘I don't know if I really like this … it's gonna be hot,’ and then turn around and say, ‘Yeah, can we do it again?’ You see the light bulb go on.”
For his next chapter, Boeckel will literally be going fishing. This summer, after a couple weeks in California, he and his wife Raine, will make their way to Idaho, where the couple will tuck in as campground hosts at a Bureau of Land Management site along the Salmon River that Raine’s father has managed for the past 22 years.
He’ll miss the weight and squawk of the radio, but still he’s looking forward to fishing and spending more time with Raine. He’s excited for the future of TFPD and admits he’ll miss the camaraderie.
“I think the next couple years are going to be really exciting in the district, as far as growth, as far as the way things go,” Boeckel said. “I'm disappointed I'm not going to be here for that.”
His grateful colleagues at TFPD sent him off with “Thank you, Jim, we will take it from here.”
